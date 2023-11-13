Marvel Is Replacing Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Reports Say

For the past ten years or so, Kevin Feige has guided Marvel Studios, leading the renowned superhero empire inspired by Marvel Comics. During his leadership, he has made an unforgettable impact on the film industry through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), now under The Walt Disney Company.

The realization of Phase Three of the MCU was achieved with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), marking a tremendous victory for the franchise. These movies evolved the superhero genre, solidifying its position in the entertainment world. The conclusion of this era also marked the conclusion of the initial three Phases of the MCU, collectively referred to as the Infinity Saga.

After Robert Downey Jr.’s memorable depiction of Iron Man/Tony Stark’s heroic sacrifice, which guaranteed the universe’s survival in Endgame, and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passing on the Captain America legacy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe stands at the cusp of a significant transformation and faces even greater challenges. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are on the brink of confronting fresh trials as the franchise broadens its horizons, marking the dawn of the Multiverse Saga.

The Loki Situation

Extending over Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six, this storyline is poised to reach its climax in the eagerly awaited Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively. These forthcoming installments in the MCU hold the potential to offer grand narratives that could either influence or threaten the MCU’s future.

The second season of Disney+’s (Disney Plus) Loki was led by directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as well as head writer Eric Martin, Tom Hiddleston returns to his role as Loki, who now bears the responsibility of mending the timeline in the aftermath of the previous season’s chaos. Sophia Di Martino reprises her role as Sylvie, the character who initiated the Multiverse’s unraveling.

Among these familiar faces are Gugu Mbatha Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, and Jonathan Majors, as Victor Timely/He Who Remains, an alternate iteration of Kang the Conqueror. Additionally, the new addition to the cast is Ke Huy Quan, who is Ouroboros, AKA OB.

This season also features Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, the animated TVA mascot, Kate Dickie as General Dox, Liz Carr as Judge Gamble, and Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90.

The last episode of Loki Season 2 premiered on November 9, 2023 to overwhelmingly positive reviews and a whole new direction for the Loki characters — and the MCU as a whole.

Marvel Studios Replaces Mobius in Deadpool 3

Recently, it was revealed by Hollywood insider MyTimeToShineHello that the Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios have shifted their plans for their upcoming MCU project. Currently, there is every indication that Marvel is planning to replace Owen Wilson’s character Mobius M. Mobius in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Potential spoilers for Deadpool 3 are below.

The report details that a character called Mr. Paradox will be “replacing Mobius,” who was going to feature more prominently until Marvel “decided to just leave him out of this story.” The report also claims that Wilson’s Mobius will, however make a return in future Avengers films:

SPOILERS: The events of Deadpool 3 take place after the Loki S2 finale. The TVA got word that the Kan gs are gathering and a new Multiversal War is about to start so they create an army of Multiversal heroes, mostly from dying worlds, to fight the Council of Kangs. Mr. Paradox is replacing Mobius (Mobius was going to be in it for awhile and could still have a cameo but they decided to just leave him out of this story. He’ll be back in full in the Avengers films) and is trying to recruit Wolverine. Deadpool who’s a prisoner at the TVA after messing with time hears about it and escape. His plan is to get Wolverine to come with him instead so they could become BFFs.

It’s clear that Marvel has definite plans for the character of Mobius, so fans of Owen Wilson’s TVA analyst likely have more to look forward to — it might take a few years to get there, however.

What do you think of Mobius getting replaced by “Mr. Paradox” in Deadpool 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below!