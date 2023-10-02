James Gunn Gives Massive ‘Peacemaker’ Release Update

With fans clamoring for a new season, DC Head Honcho James Gunn gave an exciting update for the wildly popular HBO series Peacemaker (2022-present).

The last couple of years have been pretty dismal for the DC Universe. While The Batman (2022) performed well critically and commercially, the same can’t be said for most of the other projects. Black Adam (2022), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), The Flash (2023), and Blue Beetle (2023) were all box office bombs, even though Blue Beetle received decent reviews.

Fortunately, there was one glimmer of light amongst all of this: Peacemaker. The HBO series follows Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker, as he joins the mysterious black ops squad “Project Butterfly” to help defeat parasitic aliens from taking over the world.

The series features a phenomenal cast, including John Cena as the titular Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s father, AKA The White Dragon.

The show was critically acclaimed and wildly popular, leading DC fans to beg James Gunn (the series creator, writer, and director) for a second season. Well, there’s good news! It looks like season two will be coming sooner than expected.

‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 is in Progress Right Now

Peacemaker fans have been clamoring for more adventures of the man who will achieve peace at any cost, even if it means murdering dozens of people. And now that the Writers Strike is over, it looks like DC Studios Head Honcho James Gunn is already hard at work on season two.

On October 2, Gunn posted a video of John Cena playing Queen on the piano behind the scenes of Peacemaker on Instagram, and fans immediately started asking questions. User Dramturgicallyspeaking commented, “SEASON 2 PLEASE,” leading to a reply from Gunn himself: “Writing it now.”

This may seem minor, but it is the most significant update fans have received in some time. The last time James Gunn even mentioned Peacemaker was back in June. In an appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Gunn confirmed the show’s status, saying, “No, Peacemaker‘s coming back right after Superman. That’s my next thing.”

Clearly, Superman: Legacy (2024) is the most important project on Gunn’s list, since it officially kicks off his version of the DC Universe. But knowing that Peacemaker will be following close behind is exciting news for any fan of the chrome-helmeted man and his eagle.

What do you want to see happen in Peacemaker season two? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!