In DC Comics, the Suicide Squad is a fictional antihero team that first appeared in “The Brave and the Bold” #25 in 1959. The concept has evolved over the years, but the basic premise involves a team of incarcerated supervillains and antiheroes who are recruited by the government for covert and high-risk missions. Now, a fascinating new trailer from DC has been released — with more information about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — a new Suicide Squad project published by Warner Bros. Games and developed by Rocksteady Studios.

The new cinematic shows off the Batman: Arkham series developer — known for the beloved Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), Batman: Arkham City (2011), Batman: Arkham Origins (2013), and Batman: Arkham Knight (2015) — seemingly at its best. The “Official Justice League Trailer” shows off the plot of the upcoming official sequel to the Batman: Arkham game series, with infamous villains Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark.

In this new DC experience, Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson) forms a covert task force named the Suicide Squad, consisting of Arkham Asylum detainees Harley Quinn (Tara Strong), Captain Boomerang (Daniel Lapaine), Deadshot (Bumper Robinson), and King Shark (Samoa Joe) — the four playable characters. Their mission takes them to Metropolis, but upon arrival, they discover a dire situation: Earth is under invasion by Brainiac (Jason Isaacs), who has begun manipulating its inhabitants, including members of the Justice League such as Superman (Nolan North), Flash (Scott Porter), Green Lantern, and Batman (Kevin Conroy), while Wonder Woman appears to be the sole member unaffected by Brainiac’s influence. Tasked with freeing the Justice League from Brainiac’s control, the Suicide Squad, reluctantly aided by Wonder Woman, must thwart Brainiac’s plans and prevent him from taking over Metropolis and the entire world.

What’s the Deal With The Suicide Squad?

The Suicide Squad franchise has gained popularity for its distinct and innovative take on the superhero genre. The concept of the Suicide Squad, a team of antiheroes and villains forced to undertake dangerous missions for the government in exchange for reduced sentences, provides a fresh and unconventional perspective. This departure from the traditional hero narrative explores the complexities of characters who may not be “morally upright” — or really, the typical superpowered protagonists.

The franchise’s success is also attributed to the memorable characters it introduces, including fan favorites like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith). Moreover, the franchise benefits from the creative direction of filmmakers like James Gunn, known for his unique knack of infusing humor, wit, and general irreverence alongside a healthy dosing of genuine heart into the storytelling, making the films stand out in a crowded superhero landscape. The combination of unique characters, engaging narratives, and a willingness to explore darker themes and mature content has solidified the Suicide Squad franchise as a compelling and enduring presence in the superhero genre.

Following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) last year, a notable reorganization took place within the company. As a result, Walter Hamada, the former head of DC, departed from his role and was succeeded by James Gunn. James Gunn, a renowned director, gained prominence for his contributions to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under Marvel Studios, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.

It’s crucial to highlight that Gunn is familiar with the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) — specifically, cutting his (DC) teeth on The Suicide Squad (2021) — which stands separate from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker. Now that Gunn has taken over the role of CEO alongside Peter Safran, the DC Universe (DCU) is opening wide — with likely ample room for quality games from Warner Bros. like what Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is shaping up to be.

The “DC Elseworlds” as the fractured “multiverse” is now called, could absolutely benefit from a fun title like Kill the Justice League.

