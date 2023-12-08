‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Already Becoming Oscars Frontrunner

Awards season has officially begun, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) is already a frontrunner for the Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

A sequel to the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) as they try to adapt to a new villain (Jason Schwartzman) and a collection of Spider-People from across the Multiverse led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year, with many experts predicting Oscars gold. And if the recent nominations are any indication, it could be even bigger than expected.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is Already Dominating Awards Season

Now that we’re heading toward the end of 2023, many organizations are announcing their nominees and winners. This included the American Film Institute (AFI), which named Across the Spider-Verse as one of the ten best films of the year. It has also already been recognized by the Academy on the shortlist for the Best Visual Effects Oscar.

The movie has also earned ten nominations for the ASTRA awards, including Best Picture, Best Animated Feature, and Best Vice-Over performances for Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk.

The only place where Across the Spider-Verse didn’t see the same success was at the National Board of Review where Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron (2023) was nominated for Best Film instead. That being said, Spider-Verse still won for Best Animated Feature.

All of this buzz and success already points to Across the Spider-Verse having success at the Academy Awards, even going so far as earning a nomination for Best Picture. If this is the case, it will only be the fourth animated film to do so, after Beauty and the Beast (1991), Up (2009), and Toy Story 3 (2010), as well as the second superhero film to earn the nomination, after Black Panther (2018). However, some other heavy hitters stand in its way.

The Competition: The Doll and the Atomic Bomb

While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is doing incredibly well, especially for an animated film, there are still plenty of other movies vying for awards contention. The two most dangerous competitors are Barbie (2023) and Oppenheimer (2023), films that are equally beloved by critics and audiences.

On top of this are other films that are the usual fare for Academy Awards consideration, like Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), The Holdovers (2023), and Maestro (2023). Other films that could potentially upset Across the Spider-Verse are Poor Things (2023), Past Lives (2023), Air (2023), and The Color Purple (2023).

Still, even with all of these heavy hitters, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse remains in the top five films of 2023. Hopefully, Academy voters will be able to see past the fact that this is an animated superhero movie to recognize one of the best films released this year.

What do you think is the best film of 2023? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!