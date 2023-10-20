Marvel, DC Actors Reunite for Major Upcoming Project

There’s no arguing that Marvel has become one of the biggest film studios over the last decade and a half.

It has made household names and superstars out of actors attached to its projects like Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, Loki star Tom Hiddleston, and WandaVision lead Elizabeth Olsen. Despite the MCU’s recent disappointments, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion, there’s no doubt the studio has still produced some of the biggest stars in recent history.

It’s also led to a revival of DC Studios and the rebooted DC Universe (DCU) turned DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which will be led by former Marvel director James Gunn. Despite the success that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has seen with superheroes, DC just hasn’t been able to keep up with its prowess. Now, a group of Marvel and DC actors are reuniting for a very different project.

Studio Ghibli was created in 1985 by iconic directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, along with producer Toshio Suzuki. It has produced pop culture hits like Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), Spirited Away (2001), and Howl’s Moving Castle (2004). The studio has become so popular its inspired an entire theme park in Japan and has resonated with an entire generation of animation fans.

Most of its biggest hits were directed by Hayao Miyazaki, who has gone back and forth on his decision to retire over the years. Most recently, Miyazaki retired in 2013 but would return to direct his “final film,” The Boy and the Heron. The Boy and the Heron (2023) is about a boy named Mahito who loses his mother at a young age and has to learn how to deal with his grief. Like so many of Miyazaki’s films, The Boy and the Heron blurs the lines of reality and myth, and tells a captivating story about life, death, and how to deal with loss.

The Boy and the Heron, was originally expected to be Miyazaki’s last film, and was released overseas earlier this year with little marketing aside from being “Miyazaki’s final film,” although he has since announced his decision to continue making films. Already the film has had the biggest opening of a Studio Ghibli film to date, and now it’s just received its cast for the English dub, and it’s an all-star line up.

The English dub of the film will essentially be a Marvel/DC team up as it features the voices of several superheroes/villains, including:

Christian Bale (Batman/Bruce Wayne in the Dark Knight Trilogy; Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022))

Dave Bautista (Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise)

Gemma Chan (Sersi in The Eternals (2021))

Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021); Nuidis Vulko in DC’s Aquaman (2018))

Karen Fukuhara (Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana in Suicide Squad (2016))

Mark Hamill (Joker in Batman: The Animated Series)

Robert Pattinson (Batman/Bruce Wayne in the Matt Reeves’s The Batman (2022)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova in Black Widow (2021), Hawkeye, and Thunderbolts (2025))

The cast is full of A-list celebrities, each who have solid experience in one of the major superhero studios. The Boy and the Heron will also mark Christian Bale’s second time voicing for Studio Ghibli, as he previously provided the voice of Howl in the English dub of Howl’s Moving Castle.

With the film already massively successful in Japan and now with its top-tier English cast, it’s sure to be one of Studio Ghibli and Miyazaki’s most successful and popular films. Thankfully, fans can expect to see more from the animation studio and iconic director as he decides to continue producing movies that resonate with millions of people around the world.

