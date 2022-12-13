Studio Ghibli Legend Comes Out of Retirement For New Movie

Studio Ghibli creator, Hayao Miyazaki, has come out of retirement to produce one more movie.

“How Do You Live” was first published in 1937. Genzaburō Yoshino’s book has long been acknowledged in Japan as a crossover classic for young readers.

Academy Award–winning animator Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away (2001), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)) has called it his favorite childhood book and announced plans in 2017 to emerge from retirement to make it the basis of a final film.

The company has been quite busy over the past few years. They just recently opened a theme park based on Miyazaki’s works like My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky (1986), The Cat Returns (2002), and Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), among others.

This book tells the story of a 15-year-old boy as he goes on a journey to discovery spiritual growth, poverty and the meaning of life with the help of his uncle, whose advice is communicated to him from a journal.

Studio Ghibli writes: The new feature film from director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli has been announced! HOW DO YOU LIVE (tentative title) opens in theaters in Japan on July 14, 2023.

Studio Ghibli announced Tuesday that the long-in-the-works project has a release date in Japan for July 14, 2023. No other details have been announced although Studio Ghibli did release a sketch to accompany the news of a bird-like creature.

It is taking quite a bit longer to produce this film than a lot of the others from the past. That is because they are hand-drawing more frames.

Animators are only able to come up with about one minute of animation in a month. So, if production began in 2017, when Mayozaki made the announcement, then by the release date of July, 2023, there should be roughly 80 minutes of animation.

The studio also collaborated last month with Lucasfilm on a Baby Yoda animated short, bringing together Grogu from “The Mandalorian” and the anthropomorphized coal dust bunnies from Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away.”

With a release date of summer 2023 for Japan, that means the announcement of a U.S. premiere date is not far behind. GKIDS has been releasing Ghibli titles in theaters and via home release for years. HBO Max is currently the streaming destination for Studio Ghibli.

