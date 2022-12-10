Yoda or Groot: Only One Can Be the Cutest in the Galaxy

Yoda or Groot? The question remains- which is the cutest in the galaxy? Remember, there can only be one.

Both of these characters allow us to see cute, miniature versions of their older counterparts. Both have their own sweet language. But which one is cuter? You be the judge.

First, let’s start off with Baby Yoda/The Child/Grogu. Some of his more adorable features include his big eyes, his tiny, wrinkled face, and even his ears!

He looks like a little old man, although he’s only a fifty-year-old baby. He is even wearing a tiny brown robe! Even the Mandalorian is smitten with him. And you can tell that Mando is Baby Yoda’s favorite too.

After Din Djarin is hurt, Grogu keeps trying to crawl out of his bassinet (yes, he has a bassinet!) to try and help with his injuries. Or how about when Mando faces off with that space rhino?

It’s Baby Yoda that uses his powers to lift the beast straight off the ground. He uses all his strength, and the poor thing needs a nap afterward.

Next, let’s take a look at Baby Groot. Knowing Groot’s background is very helpful. Baby Groot was actually born out of love and sacrifice for his friends. That alone will pull on some heartstrings.

He’s adorable. Otherwise, we wouldn’t even be having this chat. He can also dance! And who doesn’t adore a dancing baby? We also get to see all the different emotions of Groot. He loves being with his friends.

He’s sad when Gamora leaves. He naps on Drax’s shoulder when he’s tired. And he even grieves with Peter after losing a loved one.

Even after being bullied, Baby Groot is willing to help friends in a bind. He loves M&M’s and is always there to help save the day.

So, what do you think? Who’s cuter- Yoda or Groot? Honestly, either way, I don’t really think there’s a wrong choice here.