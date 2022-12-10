Baby Yoda himself could be making a special appearance in The Bad Batch (2021) if one fan’s theory pans out to be true.

Star Wars content creator Mace-Ah Windu shared his theory based on the recently released release schedule for The Mandalorian (2019) season three and the unconventional schedule and episode titles for The Bad Batch‘s upcoming second season.

The show follows Clone Force 99, an elite Clone Trooper unit first introduced in Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) and led by Hunter (Dee Bradley Baker). The first season ended with the destruction of Tapioca City on Kamino, the birthplace of the Clones. Kaminoan scientist Nala Se (Gwendoline Yeo), who crossed paths with the Clones and their young ward Omega (Michelle Ang), was last seen entering a mysterious Imperial facility.

Mace-Ah Windu’s theory posits that facility is Mount Tantiss, an Imperial experimentation lab which was connected to young Jedi Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) during the run of The Mandalorian. Since that show began, there has been an ongoing storyline about the Imperials wanting to capture Grogu and exploit his powerful Force-sensitivity for mysterious nefarious ends.

The main evidence he has to back up a potential crossover between the live-action and animated shows is the name of part one of the two-part Bad Batch season two finale, “The Summit”.

There’s also the fact that the two show’s overlap during their airing, a rarity on Disney+’s normally carefully engineered release schedule which typically allows their big-budget tentpole shows their own space in the calendar.

The #BadBatch Season 2 finale’s title, “The Summit”, must be referring to that mountain, Mount Tantiss, we see at the end of Season 1 that the secret cloning facility was located at. For the season to end here, and the fact that Nala Se is there as well… Could….?!!!!

• The Bad Batch Season 2 Finale is the day after The Mandalorian Season 3’s 5th episode. • first part of the finale is called “The Summit”. Mount Tantiss? the cloning facility that Nala Se was taken to? • Grogu taken from the Jedi temple and sent to Tantiss as experiment??

