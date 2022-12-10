Disney Needs an Iron Man Ice Cream Parlor with Robot Servers

Disney needs a new Iron Man themed ice cream parlor that can be incorporated into all three of their Marvel-themed lands (Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disney).

They could name the new parlor- Sundaes with Friday.

The ice cream parlor will feature tables that are the scavenged remains of a Helicarrier. You can see more additional props throughout the shop- including an Iron Man light fixture and an Arc Reactor.

Sundaes With Friday will feature some of the robotics from Tony’s Garage. Dum-E and Dum-U will be scooping ice cream for all the Guests. In addition to the stationary arms, there will be a walk-around character inside the parlor Friday. She had secretly uploaded her consciousness into a drone suit she had held on to. Her ice cream trivia, scooping competition, and robot jokes are on point!

Some of her favorite jokes include:

What did the newspaper say to the Ice Cream?

What’s the scoop?

Did you hear they passed a law banning ice cream?

Don’t worry, it was ruled un-cone-stituational!

There will even be old Iron Man Suits turned into ice cream and yogurt dispensers. Guests can mix and match to create their own crazy concoctions!

All the different flavors will be puns of fellow Superheroes, and even a few villains.

Stark Raving Hazelnuts – A delicious cognac and vanilla ice cream with hazelnuts mixed in. This is Friday’s own invention and there are unsubstantiated rumors that Tony has indeed tried it and liked it.

Hulk-A-Hulk-A-Burning-Fudge – Ready to Smash something? If you’re a fan of fudge, then this ice cream is right up your alley! Featuring an amazing amount of fudge with a chili pepper kick and topped with little green sprinkles, this option will make anyone’s mouth start watering in delight.

Banner Brownie Smash – You wouldn’t want to make this ice cream angry! Brownie bits will be mixed in with a delicious chocolate ice cream in this treat.

Thorbet – The only sorbet option, this will be an amazing Apple flavor. But please don’t throw it on the ground and scream for ANOTHER!

Ice Fury – Oreo’s and chocolate chips mixed in with a chocolate ice cream

I Understood That Scoop – An unwavering cup of flavor that includes a scoop of red velvet, vanilla, and blueberry ice cream with star sprinkles. This tasty combination is perfect for two!

What do you think? Should Disney make this ice cream parlor? Let us know in the comments.