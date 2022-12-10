Disney Needs an Iron Man Ice Cream Parlor with Robot Servers

in Marvel

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark

Credit: Marvel Studios

Disney needs a new Iron Man themed ice cream parlor that can be incorporated into all three of their Marvel-themed lands (Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disney).

They could name the new parlor- Sundaes with Friday.

ice cream parlor concept
Credit: Parkineer

The ice cream parlor will feature tables that are the scavenged remains of a Helicarrier. You can see more additional props throughout the shop- including an Iron Man light fixture and an Arc Reactor.

Sundaes With Friday will feature some of the robotics from Tony’s Garage. Dum-E and Dum-U will be scooping ice cream for all the Guests. In addition to the stationary arms, there will be a walk-around character inside the parlor Friday. She had secretly uploaded her consciousness into a drone suit she had held on to. Her ice cream trivia, scooping competition, and robot jokes are on point!

robot concept iron man
Credit: Parkineer

Some of her favorite jokes include:

  • What did the newspaper say to the Ice Cream?

What’s the scoop?

  • Did you hear they passed a law banning ice cream?

Don’t worry, it was ruled un-cone-stituational!

iron man
Credit: Parkineer

There will even be old Iron Man Suits turned into ice cream and yogurt dispensers. Guests can mix and match to create their own crazy concoctions!

All the different flavors will be puns of fellow Superheroes, and even a few villains.

Stark Raving Hazelnuts – A delicious cognac and vanilla ice cream with hazelnuts mixed in. This is Friday’s own invention and there are unsubstantiated rumors that Tony has indeed tried it and liked it.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in 'Iron Man' (2008)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Hulk-A-Hulk-A-Burning-Fudge – Ready to Smash something? If you’re a fan of fudge, then this ice cream is right up your alley! Featuring an amazing amount of fudge with a chili pepper kick and topped with little green sprinkles, this option will make anyone’s mouth start watering in delight.

iron man
Credit: Parkineer

Banner Brownie Smash – You wouldn’t want to make this ice cream angry! Brownie bits will be mixed in with a delicious chocolate ice cream in this treat.

chris hemsworth (left) as thor and mark ruffalo (right) as bruce banner aka the incredible hulk in marvel thor raganarok
Credit: Marvel Studios

Thorbet – The only sorbet option, this will be an amazing Apple flavor. But please don’t throw it on the ground and scream for ANOTHER!

Chris Hemsworth in 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Ice Fury – Oreo’s and chocolate chips mixed in with a chocolate ice cream

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury
Credit: Marvel Studios

I Understood That Scoop An unwavering cup of flavor that includes a scoop of red velvet, vanilla, and blueberry ice cream with star sprinkles. This tasty combination is perfect for two!

Captain America
Credit: Marvel

What do you think? Should Disney make this ice cream parlor? Let us know in the comments.

Tabitha Boothe

I grew up on Disney and being from Arizona, I was able to go to Disneyland every summer with my family. My love of all things Walt Disney has just grown over time and have now been instilled into my marriage and our three wonderful kids! We love Disney and go as often as we can. When I'm not at a Disney Park or writing about my favorite attraction, I can be found curled up with a good book (preferably action/fantasy)!

