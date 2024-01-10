‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Storyline Confirmed, Spoiler Warning!

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR BOTH ‘ECHO’ AND ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ TO FOLLOW

After months of speculation and several production delays, we are finally getting a confirmation about the plot of the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, thanks to a post-credits scene from the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series of the new year, Echo.

In the Echo post-credits scene, we see Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), AKA the Kingpin, on a private plane following the events of the series’ fourth episode. The crimelord gives orders to assemble his minions in New York City and then focuses on television, on which a pair of political commentators discuss the upcoming New York mayoral election. The Kingpin seems particularly intrigued by the notion that New Yorkers are looking for a “fighter” and a “bare-knuckle brawler” as their new mayor.

This all but confirms the long-held speculation that the Daredevil revival series would involve the Kingpin becoming mayor as an adaptation of a Marvel Comics storyline that eventually led to the Devil’s Reign crossover event, in which the supervillain outlaws vigilantism in New York City. Unsurprisingly, this ends with Wilson Fisk and Matt Murdock (who will be played once again by Charlie Cox) in one of their trademark brutal battles.

The original Devil’s Reign event involved numerous members of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Spider-Man characters, so it’s likely to be at least somewhat toned down for Daredevil: Born Again. But much in the way that Captain America: Civil War (2016) took the idea of Avengers battling each other and heavily reconceptualized it for the MCU, we can probably expect the same when we see Matt Murdock again.

Interestingly, however, the Devil’s Reign series does involve Wilson Fisk essentially deputizing the Thunderbolts, the supervillain group disguised as heroes, as his enforcers. The Thunderbolts are scheduled to debut as a group in an eponymous movie in 2025, so it’s likely that they will not make an appearance, but if Daredevil: Born Again keeps being delayed, they might well already be on the scene by the time the series comes out.

While Daredevil: Born Again does not yet have a release date (having been removed from Marvel’s official schedule in 2023), fans have already gotten to see Matt Murdock make his MCU debut as the Man Without Fear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and appear in Echo.

It might be a while before we get to watch Daredevil: Born Again, but it seems sure enough that we’ll be seeing a new Mayor of New York in it.

