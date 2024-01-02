First EXTENDED Look for Disney’s TV-MA Daredevil Revealed by Marvel

The Man Without Fear is here as Marvel Studios revealed the first look at the new TV-MA version heading to Disney+ in just a few days’ time. How about some Daredevil to start your new year?

On January 9, 2024, Marvel Studios will drop its next series, in full, on Disney+. In a number of firsts for The Walt Disney Company and its superhero subsidiary, the Echo TV show will not only drop all of its episodes in one go–five in total– but it will also cross-release on both Disney+ and Hulu. In addition to this new release model, Echo will be Disney and Marvel’s first TV-MA series and the first under its new Marvel Spotlight banner.

Echo sees the return of a number of high-profile characters: Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, the former leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, as well as Netflix’s Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprise their roles of Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively. Maya Lopez was last seen in 2021’s Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop); D’Onofrio also made his MCU debut here. But as for Cox, the Daredevil star made a fleeting appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and then later in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law miniseries.

With their return imminent, Disney and Marvel have revealed the first extended look at a Daredevil and Echo action scene in this new TV-MA setting. In a TV spot released on Sky Sports and subsequently captured and shared (albeit in a slightly grainy fashion) on social media, the extended fight scene proves Marvel isn’t shying away from the action. Discussing Film (@DiscussingFilm) shared the clip:

The Daredevil/Echo fight sequence was shown on TV earlier today.

The almost a minute of footage started doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), with fans weighing in on the sequence. @bigmonkeong wrote:

its like marvel sees daredevil and they know that people have higher standards for him than most of their other characters so they know they gotta lock in

@katesteinfelds couldn’t contain their excitement, writing:

HOLY SHIT DAREDEVIL FIGHT SCENE IN ECHO

However, it wasn’t all positive, as some fans claimed that Disney will “ruin” Daredevil, or that the show is Disney “trash.”

There is a certain preciousness that many Marvel fans over the Man Without Fear. The character was the center of a hugely popular Netflix series for three seasons. Daredevil was part of Marvel Entertainment’s Defenders universe on the streaming service, alongside the likes of Jessica Jones starring Krysten Ritter, Luke Cage with Mike Colter, and Iron Fist starring Finn Jones. The group eventually convened in The Defenders, also on the streamer.

But, any further plans for the Defenders would change once the rights reverted back to Marvel Studios in 2022. At the same time, the shows were removed from Netflix and added to Disney+. They are considered part of the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, but were never as interconnected as other projects in the MCU were.

Daredevil will return in his own show in the near future. First announced in the iconic Hall H at 2022’s Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed that an 18-episode Daredevil season was on the way. Last year, however, plans seemingly changed as Marvel underwent a significant operational shift, removing many of those working on the Daredevil: Born Again series with new creative talent during the massive overhaul.

All episodes of Echo will air on January 9, 2024 on Disney+. Watch the trailer here.

What do you think of this extended look at Daredevil in Echo? Will you be tuning in to watch the series