Marvel Studios Announces New ‘X-Men’ Prequel Series

Before it properly introduces the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the world’s premiere team of mutant superheroes is going to be rebooted on Disney+ with X-Men ’97, a continuation of the beloved 1990s Fox show X-Men: The Animated Series. Fortunately for those with fuzzy memories of the decade, Marvel is doing the smart thing and producing a limited comic book series that will act as both a revival of the original series and a prelude to the new show.

Related: Marvel’s Long-Awaited ‘X-Men’ Movie Takes Giant Leap Forward

The X-Men ’97 comic book is written by Steve Foxe, with art by Salva Espín, and is reportedly being produced in tandem with the Disney+ showrunner Beau DeMayo to make sure that it acts as a primer for the new show. According to Foxe (per Marvel):

“There’s a very good chance I wouldn’t be writing comics today if not for the impact X-Men: The Animated Series had on me as a kid—heck, the voice actors from the show are still the voices I hear when I read the comics today! “Getting to reunite with my X-MEN ’92: HOUSE OF XCII collaborator Salva Espín on this official prelude to X-Men ’97 has felt like a bucket-list project a lifetime in the making, and Beau [DeMayo] and the rest of the ’97 team gave us a fantastic runway to come up with our own original tale that feeds right into what viewers will get to experience in the new season.”

Although many casual viewers may be more familiar with the Fox series of films that kicked off with a self-titled movie in 2000 and primarily featured Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, X-Men: The Animated Series holds a special place for many Marvel fans. The series was set in its own continuity (though it adapted many famous storylines, like “Days of Future Past”), and was so successful that it led to the development of the feature films. There was also a Christmas episode that you…sort of have to see to believe.

Related: Report: Magneto Cut From ‘X-Men’ Reboot, Marvel Has Other Plans for Iconic Character

It has also been increasingly referenced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the version of Professor X (Patrick Stewart) seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) being directly patterned off the character’s appearance in the cartoon series. The show’s theme music has also been repeatedly referenced in the franchise’s slow ramp-up, further proof of its lasting impression on fans.

The X-Men ’97 prequel comic book series will be released in four issues and is expected to be on sale in March.

Will you watch the X-Men ’97 series on Disney+? Let us know in the comments below!