Following the departure of the iconic Tony Stark/Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr., who made a heroic sacrifice to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans bidding farewell to his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America by passing on the Captain America mantle, it has become more than evident that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has an opportunity for prominent superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step into the spotlight.

Now, according to inside sources, it appears as if the upcoming Marvel Studios X-Men feature will not see Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr (Ian McKellen, Michael Fassbender).

The Fox X-Men film series, drawing inspiration from Marvel Comics, depicted the adventures of mutants possessing extraordinary powers living in contemporary human society. At its core, the concept revolved around the differing perspectives of Professor X and Magneto on the delicate balance between mutants and humans. This discord gave rise to divergent ideologies, compelling other mutant forces to align themselves with one of these two groups.

Key figures entangled in these dynamics included Patrick Stewart as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique/Raven Darkholme, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, and Anna Paquin as Anna Marie LeBeau, commonly known as Rogue, among others.

Subsequent films like X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) explored prequel narratives and delved into themes of time travel, introducing younger versions of characters such as Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

A Different X-Men Approach

Now, Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) via X-Men Updates reports that Marvel Studios’ X-Men revival will see Marvel President Kevin Feige planning to remove fan-favorite Magneto from the film entirely.

Instead, Feige is reportedly planning a “Brotherhood of Mutants” film that would feature Magneto instead:

Instead of having Magneto in Marvel Studios’ ‘X-MEN’ film, Kevin Feige is reportedly looking to make a ‘Brotherhood of Mutants’ film. via: @DanielRPK

What Will Marvel’s New Brotherhood of Mutants Movie Be About?

The Brotherhood of Mutants is a fictional group in the Marvel Comics universe, led by Magneto, that opposes the X-Men and advocates for mutant supremacy. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the Brotherhood embodies a more militant approach to mutant rights, asserting the superiority of mutants over humans. Magneto’s ideology is rooted in the belief that mutants are the next stage in human evolution.

The group, consisting of members with unique mutant abilities such as Mystique, Toad, Sabretooth, Pyro, and Avalanche, engages in acts of terrorism and clashes with the X-Men, who advocate for peaceful coexistence between mutants and humans

Considering the events of Captain America: Brave New World will seemingly feature the Adamantium-rich (the super-metal fused into Wolverine’s claws) island from the body of the dead Celestial Tiamut (from Eternals (2021)) — the MCU seems to be setting up their version of the Marvel Comics “mutant paradise” island, Genosha.

All of this, plus the direct references in recent The Marvels (2023) post-credit scene bringing Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) over from the MCU to the X-Men universe, it seems like the MCU’s X-Men and its likely sequel Brotherhood of Mutants are almost definitely bound for theaters. It’s only a matter of time now.

Are you excited about a Brotherhood of Mutants movie starring Magneto? What do you think about Magneto being cut out of X-Men? Share your thoughts in the comments below!