It seems like the Mutants are back.

Following the remarkable success of the 2008 movie Iron Man, which not only revitalized Robert Downey Jr.’s career but also injected fresh energy into the Marvel Comics superhero franchise, The Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Entertainment and created Marvel Studios. Now, over a decade has transpired since this acquisition, and led by Kevin Feige’s stewardship, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has undergone significant growth.

The first three stages, known as the Infinity Saga, reached a widely beloved culmination with the release of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame depicted the original six Avengers each beginning their own retirement journeys.

With the beloved Tony Stark/Iron Man making the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Chris Evans bidding farewell to his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America, passing on the Captain America mantle to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon, the MCU now presents a substantial opportunity for prominent superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to emerge in the forefront and take on new leadership roles.

The Fox X-Men Universe and the MCU

Recently, Marvel Studios unveiled significant news about the much-anticipated third installment of the Deadpool film series, appropriately named Deadpool 3. This new installment is poised to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a development made possible by The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which has since been rebranded as 20th Century Studios. Speculation suggests that Deadpool 3 will incorporate substantial elements from the Fox X-Men Universe — which isn’t too far a stretch considering the way the movie was announced.

The announcement was delivered by the accomplished actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his depiction of Deadpool/Wade Wilson, together with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, famous for his portrayal of Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett in the X-Men Universe. This announcement serves as the official confirmation of the long-awaited inclusion of both of these superhero characters in the MCU.

The Fox X-Men film series explored the escapades of Mutants possessing remarkable powers, living alongside humans in a contemporary setting. The primary emphasis of the series revolved around the contrasting perspectives of Professor X and Magneto concerning the interaction between Mutants and humanity. Their divergent ideologies generated conflict, prompting other Mutants to align themselves with either of these two factions.

Key figures involved in these intricate relationships included Patrick Stewart in the role of Professor X/Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe, famously known as Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique/Raven Darkholme, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, also recognized as Nightcrawler, and Anna Paquin as Anna Marie LeBeau, commonly referred to as Rogue, among many others

Subsequent films like X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) delved into prequel storylines and explored themes of time travel, introducing younger versions of characters such as Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

X-Men‘s Imminent Return to Theaters

It seems like the MCU is gearing up to put the X-Men on the big screen.

Insider @AlexFromCC commented on the most following Marvel Studios The Marvels (2023) clip, dropping an intriguing message in binary code:

01001111 01101000 00100000 01001101 01111001 00100000 01000110 01110101 01100011 01101011 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01000111 01101111 01100100

This translates into (warning: the following language may not be suitable for younger readers): “Oh My Fucking God”.

Why is this clip worth the freak-out? This is because one specific moment more or less confirms the X-Men’s involvement in Captain Marvel 2, and their inclusion in the future of Marvel movies and the larger Marvel universe.

The clip was posted to X (formerly Twitter) as follows: In 10 days, be there for what comes next. Experience #TheMarvels only in theaters November 10. Get tickets: http://fandango.com/TheMarvels

This single frame in the new clip shows the iconic suit of the hero Binary — who has a specific and peculiar relationship with the X-Men Mutants.

Based on the Carol Danvers story from the Marvel Comics, the hero (who was at the time “Ms. Marvel”), had her powers and memories absorbed by the Mutant Rogue. Later, Carol Danvers was recuperated by Professor X, subsequently spending time with the X-Men team of heroes — including fellow (former) airforce pilot Wolverine. While adventuring with the X-Men, Danvers ended up getting experimented on by an alien parasite which turned her into the hero Binary.

User @ItzhakMatos began to pull the strings together — that the first “big incursion” (Marvel Multiverse lingo for “two universes crashing into each other”) might be between the MCU and the “Foxverse”:

Now I’m thinking the first big incursion is gonna be the MCU with the Foxverse…

All of this is in line with recent reports that X-Men‘s Beast (Kelsey Grammer) is set to star in the post-credit scenes of the upcoming The Marvels.

So far, the leaks and hidden secrets all point towards one thing: an X-Men feature film in the near future, or at least an increased X-Men presence in the MCU, and a pretty epic return if things work out the way Kevin Feige seems to be planning.

Will Carol Danvers join the X-Men? Looks like we’ll find out on November 10, 2023.

Do you think this indicates a proper X-Men return? Are you excited to see the Mutants clash with the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below!