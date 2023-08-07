Report: Emma Corrin to Take on “Professor X” Role in Upcoming MCU Movie

After the impressive success of Marvel Entertainment’s film Iron Man (2008), which not only breathed new life into Robert Downey Jr.’s career but also gave a significant boost to the Marvel Comics superhero franchise, the Walt Disney Company took over Marvel Studios. Over a decade has elapsed since that acquisition, and under the guidance of Kevin Feige, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at Marvel Studios has enjoyed substantial expansion. The initial Phase Three, collectively referred to as the Infinity Saga, reached an exciting conclusion with the releases of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame portrayed the original six Avengers each finding their own paths to retirement.

Following the exit of the much-adored figure Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, who made the ultimate sacrifice to overcome Thanos (Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans’ farewell to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, as he passed on the Cap legacy — it seems that a significant opening has emerged for notable superhero groups like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step in and assume positions of influence. Now, there’s significant room for new stories to be told before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, it appears like Marvel are looking to fill out their new roster before then.

Fox’s X-Men join the MCU

Not too long ago, Marvel Studios dropped a huge regarding the eagerly awaited third installment of the Deadpool film series, aptly named Deadpool 3. This fresh installment will become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as a result of The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now rebranded as 20th Century Studios. The news was brought forth by the actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his portrayal of Deadpool/Wade Wilson, who joined forces with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, who acted as Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe to drop the announcement that officially verified the long-anticipated introduction of both these superhero characters into the MCU.

Now, it appears that Feige’s Marvel Studios is set on using this as a chance to completely reshuffle the previously 20th Century Fox-owned X-Men franchise.

More Mutants, and the new “Professor X”

Recent insider information within the entertainment industry has revealed that Marvel is embarking on a somewhat unorthodox strategy for the forthcoming Deadpool installment. Instead of maintaining a primarily “solo film” status, it seems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is capitalizing on this chance to integrate it into their expansive Multiverse endeavor — potentially transforming Deadpool 3 into a counterpart of sorts for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) or Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — but this time focused on the X-Men universe.

Previously we covered how Deadpool 3 is poised to introduce several notable X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This exciting roster includes Halle Berry reprising her role as Ororo Munroe, better known as Storm; Famke Janssen returning as Dr. Jean Grey; James Marsden resuming his portrayal of Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops; and the beloved Patrick Stewart making a comeback as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier, or Professor X, alongside Ian McKellen reprising his role as Erik Lehnsherr, known as Magneto. There’s even a chance that the younger iterations of Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique from the Fox franchise, originally played by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively, could be integrated. Furthermore, Channing Tatum is rumored to have completed filming for Deadpool 3. Additionally, Jennifer Garner, who starred as Elektra in Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003), is expected to make a return as Elektra in the upcoming film. These revelations represent just a fraction of the cameos and roles that have been unveiled so far.

Now, the latest reports from multiple Marvel sources confirm that Deadpool 3 (now essentially “Fox’s X-Men: The Movie”), will feature what could be another potential “variant” of Charles Xavier/Professor X, in a Multiversal universe where the famous Mutant has an “evil twin sister” who is “his equal and exact opposite” in every way. This news was broken by insider @CanWeGetSomeToast, and corroborated by other insider source Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) via retweet, who reported that Emma Corrin (The Crown, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, My Policeman) would play the Professor X’s twin and arch-foe, Cassandra Nova — yes, essentially taking on the “supervillain nemesis” title from famed Mutant rival, Magneto:

I can confirm that Emma Corrin will be portraying Cassandra Nova in #Deadpool3. In the comics, Cassandra Nova is Charles Xavier’s evil twin who is his equal and exact opposite. He tried to telepathically kill her in the womb but she survives the attack and spends her life rebuilding a body to enact her revenge against him.

Charles Xavier has an evil twin?

Cassandra Nova is a powerful Mutant villain in Marvel Comics, introduced in the New X-Men series by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. She is Charles Xavier’s twin sister, who survived by transferring her consciousness into her mother’s body and harbors a deep hatred for Mutants, particularly her brother. Cassandra Nova orchestrates a Mutant genocide on Genosha — the Mutant sanctuary island that might contain Adamantium, potentially connected to Eternals (2021) — and becomes a formidable adversary for the X-Men, exploiting their vulnerabilities and causing internal conflicts within the team. Her complex and malevolent nature makes her a significant antagonist in the X-Men universe.

Could this mean that the MCU will see their own telepathic, psionic, mental power-wielding “Professor X” — in the form of a major, super-powerful villain? It seems more than likely at this point.

What do you think of Emma Corrin being cast as the MCU’s Professor X equal? Share your thoughts in the comments below!