‘Daredevil’ Fans Rejoice Over Exciting MCU News

After years of wondering, fans of the Netflix series Daredevil (2015-2018) have finally gotten their answer regarding the show’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. And they couldn’t be happier.

Despite only having three seasons, Daredevil remains one of the most popular Marvel television series of all time. This was because of its incredible fight scenes, intelligent storytelling, and a phenomenal cast, which included Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page.

It seems Kevin Feige and everyone at Marvel Studios took notice. Not only have they brought Cox back as Matt Murdock numerous times, but D’Onofrio will be reprising his role as Kingpin in the upcoming Disney+ series Echo (2024). On top of this, The Man Without Fear will also be getting another series called Daredevil: Born Again (2024).

In the midst of the build for both Echo and Daredevil: Born Again, some higher-ups at Marvel Studios have finally confirmed Daredevil‘s place in the Sacred Timeline, the name of the conglomerate of timelines in the MCU. And fans of the Netflix series are ecstatic.

Netflix ‘Daredevil’ Series Seemingly Confirmed as MCU Canon

While in an interview with ScreenRant to promote Echo, Marvel executive producer Brad Winderbaum spoke about the beloved Netflix series and whether it belonged in MCU canon.

“I can say that up until this point, we’ve been a little bit cagey about what’s Sacred Timeline, what’s not Sacred Timeline… But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline.”

Richie Palmer, an executive producer for Echo, held the same sentiment during an interview with io9.

“I don’t want to step on [Daredevil: Born Again’s] toes, but it was all thought out to make sure that fans of the Netflix series could still enjoy this series. We’re all fans of the Netflix series and all of the series that came about from that time, too. And we wanted to honor it and make sure that, you know, fans felt like that was a part of this story, but not in any way that you needed to know that stuff. So we just wanted to make sure that it honored what came before it, but hopefully pushed it forward also and continues to push forward on the new Daredevil show.”

While none of this seems to directly confirm that Daredevil is 100% part of the MCU, it’s tough to argue that it isn’t. Not only does it now have executive support, but there were numerous moments in the Netflix series where events from Marvel Studios films are referenced in the story.

That being said, this information does prompt an additional question: what about the other Netflix Marvel television series?

Are the Other Netflix Series Canon as Well?

Daredevil wasn’t the only Marvel show on Netflix. There was the equally popular Jessica Jones (2015-2019) starring Krysten Ritter, Luke Cage (2016-2018) starring Mike Colter, and the more-maligned Iron Fist (2017-2018) starring Finn Jones. The three of them would form a team with Daredevil in The Defenders (2017).

While it would be cool to bring all of these characters into the MCU, none of their shows have been confirmed in the same way as Daredevil. This means only characters that were featured in that series are officially part of the Sacred Timeline, meaning that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and the character’s titular series are also part of the MCU. And we can’t wait to see him again.

What previous projects do you think should be part of Marvel Studio's Sacred Timeline? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!