Jon Bernthal Starring In ‘Daredevil’ Sequel, Report Says

It’s about time Disney allowed Marvel to make something meant for mature audiences, and the Punisher is one character that could easily do this.

Fans know that if Punisher is changed not to be a killing machine, it’s not worth watching. It’s what the antihero does, and that’s why the character doesn’t appear in most Marvel projects. He’s bloody, brutal, and efficient. Unfortunately, Disney doesn’t have a good track record with violent heroes.

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil entered the MCU as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the past year, with She-Hulk: Attorney At Law giving fans a different side of the blind super hero. While this iteration is still faithful to what the comics did, fans still hoped to see more Daredevil action similar to the Netflix series.

Thankfully, the MCU is delving deeper into its street-level super heroes with Alaqua Cox’s Echo bringing Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox back for a new series in November. After that, Daredevil: Born Again will launch a new era in the MCU as the series will be the biggest project ever done. With 18 episodes, fans will have a lot of content with Daredevil and Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal is confirmed to appear in the series as Frank Castle/Punisher.

Now, fans wonder what will happen with the anti-hero after Born Again. Will he just appear in other MCU projects, or will Marvel give fans what they want and allow the antihero to get his own series and make it for the fans who love the character?

One notable insider believes that Disney is already working on a Punisher series to debut after Daredevil: Born Again:

After Daredevil: Born Again Punisher will get his own show again omg it’s happening — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 28, 2023

The only problem is that Disney hasn’t yet committed to making mature-rated series. They have the proper technology to have age-restricted content on their streaming platform, but Marvel Studios hasn’t gone all in on using it. Currently, the Netflix series sit behind that age restriction with parental controls, but there’s no guarantee that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will get the same luxury.

If they don’t make his series for adults, then there is no point in making it. A Punisher series without violence won’t get more viewership but actually hurt Marvel’s reputation more. Fans are already on the edge of the fence about whether or not the MCU can be for all audiences.

Do you think Jon Bernthal will get a series with a mature rating? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!