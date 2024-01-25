Marvel Sent Massive ‘Spider-Man’ Payment to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Tom Hollander Instead of Tom Holland

Marvel Studios has been famously tight-fisted with some of its stars (cough, cough, Scarlett Johansson), but actor Tom Hollander recently revealed he was accidentally sent a payslip intended for Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, and it was…pretty huge.

Credit: Marvel Studios

British actor Tom Hollander is a pretty famous actor. He appeared as Lord Cutler Beckett in every Pirates of the Caribbean movie since the Johnny Depp blockbuster series kicked off with Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). He starred alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015). He portrayed legendary rock band Queen’s longtime manager in the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

Most recently, he starred in the critically acclaimed second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus and will star in the FX show Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans as the notorious writer and socialite Truman Capote. In other words, he’s a pretty busy working actor.

Credit: HBO

However, it turns out that a lifelong career in theater, film, and television does not really stack up to being Spider-Man. In a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Tom Hollander revealed that he had once accidentally received an email containing a payslip for Tom Holland, whom he happened to share representation with at the time.

Hollander told the talk show host that he checked his email during the intermission of a play and discovered he had mistakenly been sent a notification of Tom Holland’s bonus paycheck for portraying Spider-Man and was instantly humbled by the amount.

While Tom Hollander did not mention precise numbers, he said, “It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I’d ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum.”

Credit: Marvel Studios

It must be a little bit humbling to see what Tom Holland receives just as a little extra something for portraying Peter Parker, even if you’re used to spending time on set with Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp. Interestingly, Tom Hollander said that the bonus payment was for The Avengers (2012), a movie that his fellow Brit Tom Holland did not appear in.

It is likely that he meant Civil War (2016), Infinity War (2018), or Endgame (2019), but it’s clear that Hollander did not pay much attention to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before he saw the bonus checks. As of publication, there is no word on whether Tom Holland received Hollander’s paycheck for Pride and Prejudice (2005).

