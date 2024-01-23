Marvel Studios “Earns” Historic Award Nomination

Marvel Studios is capping off a difficult 2023 with a historic nomination for an awards show that no studio ever wants to receive.

Without a doubt, Marvel Studios is a force to be reckoned with. Not only is the Marvel Cinematic Universe home to some of the greatest box office hits of all time, but the films are also critically beloved with memorable characters like Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

However, 2023 was a rough year for the studio. Not only did last year see the worst box office performance of any MCU film in history with The Marvels (2023), but its worst-reviewed movie and one of its worst-reviewed television series also released, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Secret Invasion (2023), respectively.

Now, 2023 marks another low point, with Marvel Studios earning its first-ever nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards, more well-known as The Razzies. Let’s take a closer look.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Earns Marvel Studios’ First-Ever Razzie Award Nominations

While it was Marvel Studios’ second-highest-grossing movie of 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania left much to be desired. Audiences and critics reacted poorly to the film, saying that it represented the downfall of the MCU as we know it. And it seems that the Golden Raspberries took notice.

Quantumania has earned four nominations at the 44th Razzie Awards. This includes Worst Director for Peyton Reed, Worst Supporting Actor for Michael Douglas, Worst Supporting Actor for Bill Murray, and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel. While it didn’t get nominated for Worst Picture, don’t worry. There are plenty of other superhero or Disney-related movies on this list.

Other Notable 2024 Razzie Award Nominees

While Ant-Man 3 holds the most historical significance, it isn’t the only film under the Disney umbrella that earned a nomination. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) is also represented with two nominations: Worst Screenplay and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel.

Two other films worth mentioning are Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023). The former is one of many superhero films that underperformed last year. However, this seems to be the only one featured in the Worst Picture category. It earned four nominations, including Worst Actress for Helen Mirren and Worst Supporting Actress for Lucy Liu.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is the least surprising film featured since it has an astounding 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film earned five nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel, and Worst Screen Couple for Pooh and Piglet, a nomination it holds with pride.

If you want to check out the complete list of nominees, head over to the official Razzie Awards website to see who will go home with the Golden Raspberry on March 9, 2024.

Do you think these Razzie Award nominations are warranted? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!