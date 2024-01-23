Marvel Confirms Future of ‘What If…?’

Less than a month after Season 2 wrapped up, Marvel Studios has confirmed the future of the popular series What If…? (2021-present) in an exciting way.

What If…? is one of the most fascinating shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because its stories remain separate from the greater MCU timeline, fans are able to experience versions of their favorite characters, like Iron Man/Tony Stark, Black Panther/T’Challa, and Doctor Strange, in ways they haven’t seen onscreen before, like Marvel Zombies.

While Season One was a massive success, Season Two proved even more popular, transforming Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) into the Purple Hulk, a completely new team of Avengers, and introducing a new, never-before-seen hero, Kahhori. Now, Marvel Studios has already confirmed Season Three with some fascinating teaser images.

‘What If…?’ Season 3 Already Receiving Teaser Images From Marvel Studios

The series centered on The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) has proven to be a massive success for Marvel Studios on Disney+, so much so that a third season has already been greenlit. And the team is more than excited to share its progress.

“From all of us at Marvel Studios, THANK YOU for watching season 2 of [What If…?] and joining us on this journey across time…space…reality. We’re excited to share this early look at some of the endless possibilities we’ll explore together in Season 3 of What If…?”

The “early look at endless possibilities” showcased some interesting images, including Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), a Captain America mech suit, the Winter Soldier working with the Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Goliath (Lawrence Fishburne) holding a tiny Red Guardian.

While it may seem soon to be getting this information, it’s exciting to see Marvel Studios putting love into one of its most popular and critically acclaimed series. If these images are any indication, What If…? Season Three will be just as good as Seasons One and Two.

What has been your favorite episode of What If…? so far? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!