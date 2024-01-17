‘The Batman Part II’ Cast Member Gives Disappointing Update

During a red carpet interview, one cast member of The Batman Part II (2025) hasn’t given an update on the film which will be disappointing to some fans.

The Batman (2022) caught everyone by surprise. While most people were tentative about Robert Pattinson starring as the Caped Crusader, Matt Reeves‘ direction and script created a dark and realistic world focused on actually solving a mystery. This was only exemplified even more by fantastic performances from Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (The Riddler), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), and Colin Ferrell (The Penguin).

However, very little is known about the upcoming sequel. The only three cast members reported to return so far are Pattinson, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, more well-known as Commissioner Gordon. And it was the latter who had a brief update about the highly-anticipated film.

Jeffrey Wright Sheds a Light on ‘The Batman Part II’

Recently, actor Jeffrey Wright, who achieved worldwide recognition for his performance as Bernard Lowe in West World (2016-2022), was making the rounds at awards shows for his outstanding performance as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison in American Fiction (2023). While on the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards, the Casino Royale (2006) actor gave a somewhat disappointing update about The Batman Part II.

“You’ve seen as much of a script as I have at this point,” the Hunger Games actor told ET. “I don’t want to jump ahead. I just want to go forward with it.”

However, the Tony Award, Golden Globe, and Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor did have an idea about what he’d like to see happen with his character. “Clearly, I’m Lieutenant Gordon at the end of the film,” he extrapolated, “so we may be moving up in the ranks… but I haven’t seen anything yet.” That being said, he’s willing to wait. “I’m being patient, letting Matt Reeves do his thing – which is going to be magical and wonderful – and looking forward to diving back into it when the time comes.”

While this doesn’t give fans anything to go off of, it is nice in a world filled with scoops and leaks to be reminded that it is often worth it to just wait for the finished product. Matt Reeves has already delivered once, there’s no doubt he’ll do it again.

What villain do you want to see in The Batman Part II? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!