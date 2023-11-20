Batman, ‘Twilight’ Star Robert Pattinson is Going To Be a Dad

Today, it was revealed that Suki Waterhouse and her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, are expecting their first child.

Robert Pattinson is easily one of the most talented actors of his generation. He began his career with smaller roles, such as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and The Haunted Airman (2006). However, he soon became an international star with his performance as Edwar Cullen in Twilight (2008).

Alongside Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Taylor Lautner as Jacob, Pattinson was thrust into the spotlight and starred in every film of the Twilight saga, including New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), and Breaking Dawn parts one (2011) and two (2012). Suddenly, Pattinson was one of the most famous stars in the world.

However, fame didn’t seem to sit as well with the actor. Instead of searching for more blockbuster movies, he focused on independent films, like Remember Me (2010), Water For Elephants (2011), Cosmopolis (2012), The Lost City of Z (2016), High Life (2018), and The Lighthouse (2019) opposite a terrifying Willem Dafoe.

Now, Pattinson is back in the blockbuster spotlight, having starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020) and making his mark as the titular hero in Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022). And now, it looks like Robert Pattinson will be taking on his most significant role to date: fatherhood.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Are Having a Baby

Robert Pattinson is in a relationship with model and actor Suki Waterhouse. Waterhouse’s career began in 2010, with her first feature film rule being in Pusher (2012). Since then, she has starred in multiple films and series, including The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015), The Bad Batch (2016), Assassination Nation (2018), Detective Pikachu (2019), and Daisy Jones and the Six (2023).

Waterhouse, who is also known for her music, made an appearance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, Mexico. She addressed the crowd onstage, saying, “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on… I’m not sure it’s working.” The crowd quickly cheered as she segued into her next song.

"I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on… i’m not sure it’s working” Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! 🤰🏼💕pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

While multiple publications have been speculating about the couple’s pregnancy, this is the first time it has been confirmed by either of them. This marks the second Harry Potter alum who has announced a pregnancy in 2023 since Daniel Radcliffe’s partner gave birth earlier this year.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Here’s hoping that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s relationship with their child is nothing like that of Bruce Wayne, Tahlia al Ghul, and Damian Wayne.

