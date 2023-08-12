Pokemon Reboot Already Moving On From Ash

After hundreds of animated episodes, Ash Ketchum finally won the Pokemon World Championship in 2022, and just like that, the franchise is ready to move on from its beloved main character.

Although, to many fans, Pokemon basically is the adventures of Ash and Pikachu, the powers that be decided to end a chapter of the childhoods of millions around the world when it announced that it was basically ditching the plucky would-be Pokemon Master and moving on to others.

Remarkably quickly, a new four-part anime Pokemon series was just announced on the Official Pokemon YouTube channel, and it has been confirmed it will not focus on the characters we are used to.

Instead, the web-exclusive series Pokemon: Paldean Winds will take place in the largely unexplored Paldea Region and introduce new characters and possibly even some new pocket monsters. It seems the aim of the new series is to shift focus to emerging students, with Takato Utsunomiya, Chief Operating Officer of The Pokémon Company, saying, “This original story will depict the youthful drama of several academy students as they come into their own. Growing and learning as they attend school.”

The Paladea Region is the newest area introduced to the world of Pokemon, first introduced in Pokémon: Scarlet and Pokémon: Violet, which also introduced an impressive 110 new creatures that players could catch. While the games’ open-world concept was praised, it also became the main series’ lowest-rated game ever, which makes it interesting that the company seems to be pinning some high hopes on an adaption.

Pokémon: Paldean Winds will debut on the official YouTube channel on September 6 and will be followed by another new anime series, plus a stop-motion series with Netflix. While Ash and Pikachu are no longer the main characters of the franchise, it does not seem like that is slowing things down even a little bit.

Check out the trailer for the new series here:

