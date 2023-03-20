Ash’s Pokemon Journey Ends This Week

Known as Pocket Monsters in Japan, Pokemon was created by Satoshi Tajiri and is now the largest media brand in the world. It has been around since the mid-90s and has dominated cartoons, comics, and video games with titles like Pokemon Legends: Arceus (2022), Pokemon Go, and the recently released Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (2022). And who can forget the trading card game?

However, it looks like the franchise is losing an icon because this week, Ash Ketcham and Pikachu will finally be leaving the anime.

In the past year, Ash Ketcham has finally achieved his goal by winning the championship in an epic battle with Leon and finally being recognized as a Pokemon master. While it may have been only a few years for our hero, it was a long quarter-century for fans who have stuck around since the beginning.

Since then, Ash and Pikachu have been doing the victory circuit, re-visiting characters from every season of the beloved anime, including Brock, Misty, May, Serena, Clemont, and even Butterfree from what is probably the saddest episode of a children’s cartoon ever.

Credit: The Pokemon Company

These last few episodes have also given audiences a chance to say goodbye to beloved characters like Team Rocket, who officially disbanded in the wake of the series coming to an end.

On March 24, 2023, the final episode of Ash’s journey will finally air, and if you have ever been a friend of the series, it looks like it will be a tearjerker.

A Send-Off Fit For A Pokemon Master

Ash Ketcham means a lot to 90s kids. They are a very nostalgic group, and since he’s only aged two years when they’ve aged around 25, Ash serves as one of their last connections to their childhood.

It only seems fitting that Ash gets a send-off deserving of that prestige.

In a trailer released online, Ash and Pikachu are seen reuniting with previous Pokemon that have been left behind in each region. This includes Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Bayleef, Pignite, numerous early route birds, and, of course, Charizard.

Ash is also seen with the professor who started it all, Professor Oak. But the most surprising return is Oak’s grandson and Ash’s original rival, Gary Oak. Based on the animation, things seem to be much more friendly now.

However, Anipoke Fandom made an interesting note. Instead of Ash saying his usual catchphrase, “Everyone, go out and catch some Pokemon,” Ash said, “Pikachu, let’s stay together forever.”

This represents that even though their journey on the show is coming to an end, Ash and Pikachu will always be friends.

The final episode, “The Rainbow and the Pokemon Master,” airs in Japan on March 24, 2023.

What Happens Next?

Don’t think that the Pokemon series is done just because Ash and Pikachu are leaving. Instead, viewers will be treated to a brand new story featuring new protagonists and supporting characters that have never been seen before.

The new main characters are Liko and Roy. Liko is a girl with an awe-inspiring pendant and a strong will who travels around with her Sprigatito. Roy owns a mysterious Pokeball and has a Fuecoco.

Both trainers will be accompanied by Friede, this series’ professor, and his partner Captain Pikachu. It will air in Japan on April 14, 2023.

Various Pokemon have also appeared at Universal Studios Japan, and there are rumblings that they may be coming to the United States soon.

What are your favorite Pokemon memories? Let us know in the comments below.