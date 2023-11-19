Disney Pixar ‘Harry Potter’ Films Set To Be Made

There aren’t many more iconic franchises in the world today than the Harry Potter series.

The Harry Potter franchise, based on the beloved book series by J.K. Rowling, has left a lasting mark on popular culture since the release of the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (released as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the United States) in 2001. The series follows the magical journey of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, as they navigate the challenges of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and face the dark forces led by the dark wizard Lord Voldemort.

One of the most notable aspects of the franchise is its impact on culture. The books and films have garnered a massive and dedicated fan base worldwide, transcending age and cultural boundaries. The series has not only introduced a new generation to the joy of reading but has also fostered a sense of community among fans. The themes of friendship, bravery, and the battle between good and evil resonate with audiences on a profound level, contributing to the enduring popularity of the franchise.

The success of the Harry Potter films also catapulted the young cast, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), to international stardom. The actors grew up on screen, and their performances were integral to the series’ success. The talented ensemble cast received praise for their portrayal of beloved characters, adding depth and authenticity to the magical world.

Beyond the books and films, the Harry Potter franchise has expanded its reach to theme parks, further immersing fans in the wizarding world. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attractions can be found in Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, and Osaka. These immersive experiences allow fans to walk through iconic locations like Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, ride magical attractions, and even taste wizarding world-inspired cuisine. The theme parks provide an enchanting extension of the franchise, bringing the magic to life in a tangible and interactive way.

Moreover, the franchise has continued to evolve with the release of the Fantastic Beasts film series, though it might have been short-lived, particularly after the decision to remove Johnny Depp from the series and replace him with Mads Mikkelsen. Though there has been backlash surrounding J.K. Rowling, the franchise continues to live on, and now, Warner Bros. has confirmed that it is making a television series reboot for the franchise, which will focus on one book for each season, totaling at least seven seasons.

While fans have waited to see what might come of the franchise and if Harry Potter and the Cursed Child could ever be made into a full-length film, we do have a viral video to share in which we can see what Harry Potter would look like if it were made by Disney Pixar.

TikToker @lunaa_slytherin went viral, sharing a video of what the Harry Potter series would look like if it were made by Disney Pixar. The video, which you can check out here, has received more than 3.8 million likes, thousands of shares, and much more.

You can also see a few of the images via Twitter (X) below:

Someone on tik tok did harry potter pixar photos and they are so cute 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/c5WRaEpXuQ — Steph ✨ #culpables (@bookfixflicks) November 10, 2023

As a result of the success, the TikToker has shared that they are set to release even more content related to animated Harry Potter, including all of the films. You can see several of them on their page, which now has more than 58,000 followers.

Though it would be fun to see an animated series, there’s nothing on the docket for now, and we likely won’t ever see something like this developed in Hollywood. Warner Bros. will hold on tight to its rights to the franchise– and for good reason– and it will be interesting to see where the company goes moving forward with the franchise.

