Controversial ‘Harry Potter’ Creator “Happy” To Go to Prison Over Trans Activism

JK Rowling, the controversial creator of the Harry Potter franchise, is now saying that she would “happily” go to prison over her outspoken beliefs about trans identity.

In recent years, JK Rowling has become as known for her loudly proclaimed beliefs about gender identity and trans politics as for her work in creating Harry Potter. While the Wizarding World franchise was once controversial in the United States for supposedly promoting Satanism and witchcraft, its actual author is now notorious throughout much of the world for her relentless criticisms of the very concept of transgender people, particularly through social media.

It should not be that surprising, then, that JK Rowling took to Twitter to post an image reading “REPEAT AFTER US: TRANS WOMEN ARE WOMEN” with the blunt and simple caption of “No.” Another Twitter user replied, saying, “Vote Labour, get a two year stretch!”

I'll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It'll be more fun than I've ever had on a red carpet. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 17, 2023

In response, the Harry Potter creator Tweeted, “I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

It is unclear exactly why JK Rowling thinks that she is somehow being threatened with prison time or a court case. However, her statement was met with a great deal of support from her followers, with people replying with Tweets like “A whole lot of us, the majority I believe, will do the 2 years with you” and “Court case for speaking freely?! What is it with these absurd threats? What has become of Europe, the continent that gave us the Great Enlightenment era and humanitarian philosophies of Rousseau and Voltaire? What have we become? A complete sham. Wake up, Europe!”

The Harry Potter franchise has been somewhat dormant in recent years, with the Fantastic Beasts spinoff series not achieving the same kind of cultural ubiquity as the original. Currently, HBO is looking to reboot Harry Potter as a television series, while the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will finally be coming to the United States for live performances.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks remain popular and have numerous locations throughout the world, but JK Rowling’s persistent need to bring her socio-political beliefs to the world has increasingly alienated former fans and seen her removed from the franchise more and more.

Former Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have publically denounced JK Rowling’s statements in the past, so it will be interesting to see if they weigh in on this one.

