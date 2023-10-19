‘Harry Potter’ Attraction To Reopen at Universal Orlando After Nearly 1 Year Shutdown

The Wizarding World at Universal Orlando Resort is a magical and immersive experience that transports visitors into the enchanting universe of Harry Potter.

Opened in 2010 as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this section of the park has since expanded to include two major areas: Hogsmeade, based on the village from the books and films, and Diagon Alley, the bustling wizarding shopping district. These meticulously crafted environments faithfully recreate the beloved locations from J.K. Rowling’s novels and the corresponding film series, allowing fans to step into the world of magic and adventure they’ve come to adore.

One of the highlights of the Wizarding World is the incredibly detailed reproduction of Hogwarts Castle at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which houses the exhilarating ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. This attraction takes visitors on a journey through the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry, immersing them in the world of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Hogsmeade is also home to the thrilling Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Flight of the Hippogriff. A

Next door at Universal Studios Florida, fans can enjoy the Escape from Gringotts ride in Diagon Alley and the picturesque Hogwarts Express train that connects the two areas, making it feel as though you’re truly traveling between the two magical worlds.

As we all continue to wonder what might be next for the Wizarding World, Universal Studios Orlando has given us a small glimpse into what we can experience, at least in the short term, and it’s great news for many fans who have been wondering about an attraction’s return.

Today, Universal announced its plan for the holiday season, which includes an update on a Harry Potter attraction. This holiday season, Universal Orlando offers an array of enchanting experiences for its guests. From the mesmerizing “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade to the heartwarming Grinchmas festivities and the grand Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, visitors will find themselves immersed in the holiday spirit throughout the resort.

In The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, both Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade undergo a magical transformation with festive decorations, lights, and garlands. The “Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in Hogsmeade enchants viewers with a captivating projection show that brings beloved Harry Potter characters and holiday moments to life. Many fans were wondering if this attraction would, indeed, return to Hogwarts Castle this year as The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle has been closed off for months with no reopening date set.

There were numerous rumors that Universal was planning to have the Christmastime Lights show return, but nothing had been confirmed before today. There’s also so much more to enjoy at Universal Orlando during the holiday season than just in the Wizarding World.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s takes guests on a whimsical journey through Universal Studios Florida, featuring larger-than-life balloons, colorful floats, and a grand finale with Santa Claus and the lighting of an 80-foot Christmas tree. Meanwhile, Grinchmas at Universal Islands of Adventure brings the Grinch to life in the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular,” set in the fantastical Seuss Landing, adorned with oversized candy canes, twisty Christmas trees, and more.

Mannheim Steamroller, the top-selling holiday artist of all time, will grace Universal Studios Florida with live performances, filling the air with holiday cheer. Universal Orlando Resort also offers special add-on experiences, such as the Universal’s Holiday Tour, which includes exclusive access to meet the Grinch, reserved seating at the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular,” a photo opportunity with Santa Claus, and a magical showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” at Universal Islands of Adventure. The resort’s festive offerings cater to a wide range of holiday enthusiasts, ensuring a memorable and magical experience for all.

If you want to book breakfast with The Grinch or plan to reserve access to Universal’s Holiday Tour, you should do so soon. Times are already beginning to be reserved and these two offerings typically fill up quickly.

The Holidays celebration runs daily from November 17 through December 31 at Universal Orlando Resort and from November 24 through January 1, 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood. For more information and a complete rundown about Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/Holidays.

