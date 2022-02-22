“I Love You,” Aaron Rodgers Reaches Out to Ex Shailene Woodley

Last week, it was confirmed that Green Bay Packers quarterback — and newly minted 2021-2022 NFL MVP — Aaron Rodgers and Divergent franchise actress Shailene Woodley had broken off their engagement.

Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, confirmed their surprising engagement in 2020. Rodgers, a huge Star Wars fan, and his then-fiancee spent their most famous date at Walt Disney World Resort. At the time, the duo did a “Disney Minute” video at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

You can view the full video interview below:

Now, the football star has reached out to the Secret Life of an American Teenager alum on Instagram following their split. Rodgers tagged his ex in a lengthy post all about gratitude. In part, the message reads:

Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.

The former couple have not publicly commented on their recent split, but People reported:

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," the source says. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers were favorites to win Super Bowl LVI before they were knocked out of contention by Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners, in turn, were beaten by Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams, who went on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game.

The quarterback’s career in Wisconsin remains uncertain at this time, with rumors abounding that he may ultimately sign with another team like the Denver Broncos.

As for Woodley, she is keeping busy with numerous projects, including Enzo Ferrari and Three Women.

