NFL QB Jimmy Garoppolo Strangely Compared to “Marvel Movies…Not Great Cinema”

NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has come a long way since he was Tom Brady’s New England Patriots backup under the watchful eye of head coach Bill Belichick.

This season, Garoppolo led the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game against Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Although the Rams ultimately advanced to Super Bowl LVI against the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on February 13, 2022, Garoppolo has still been the subject of much chatter in NFL circles recently.

In fact, football analyst Colin Cowherd recently spoke about Jimmy G. on his talk show, The Herd. Cowherd strangely compared the quarterback to “Marvel movies”:

“I know they’re not great cinema. I know they won’t win Oscars… But they always make me feel good when I walk out of the theater.”

Jimmy G is a Marvel movie: "I know they're not great cinema. I know they won't win Oscars… But they always make me feel good when I walk out of the theater." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/D7e8FizUOh — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 28, 2022

Although the quote feels like a bit of a backhanded compliment — after all, saying MCU films won’t “win Oscars” sounds an awful lot like saying Garoppolo will never win a Lombardi Trophy — Cowherd was actually defending the 49ers captain at the time.

Adding to the strangeness is the fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest addition, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has actually been in the Academy Awards conversation — and star Tom Holland is rumored to be hosting this year’s event.

