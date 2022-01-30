Spider-Man Makes Unexpected Appearance at NFL Playoff Game, Fans Confused

The NFL postseason is in full swing. This weekend it came down to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, and Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers vs. Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship matchup.

There was, however, an unexpected addition on the field while the Bengals and the Chiefs battled for a spot in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Football and Marvel fans on Twitter noticed that the Chiefs’ mascot was wearing a strange outfit in the endzone. Jon Chang wrote:

@UniWatch Is this the KC chiefs mascot dressed as Spider-Man or is it Spider-Ham (aka Peter Porker) and why would either be at the game?

@UniWatch Is this the KC chiefs mascot dressed as Spider-Man or is it Spider-Ham (aka Peter Porker) and why would either be at the game? pic.twitter.com/6gFXCLSJlI — Jon Chang (@IAmJonChang) January 30, 2022

Stephen, clearly confused, posted:

Wait, what?! Is the @Chiefs mascot now dressed as Spider-Man?

Jeremiah also noticed the strange turn of events:

So no one gonna talk about how the chiefs mascot changed into Spider-Man?

So no one gonna talk about how the chiefs mascot changed into Spider-Man? — Jeremiah🗿 (@Waffle18fan) January 30, 2022

BJSmithArt.nft has questions about the Chiefs organization’s decision, but seemingly respects it:

Why is the Chiefs mascot dressed like Spider-man? I mean other than Spider-man being awesome.

Why is the Chiefs mascot dressed like Spider-man? I mean other than Spider-man being awesome. — BJSmithArt.nft (@BJSmithArt) January 30, 2022

Justin noted:

Might be late to the party but is the Chiefs wolf mascot wearing a Spider-Man costume?

Might be late to the party but is the Chiefs wolf mascot wearing a Spider-Man costume? — Justin (@afc2nfc) January 30, 2022

Josh Zielinski hilariously posted:

The Chiefs mascot (a wolf, for some reason) has decided to go into even DEEPER cover with a Spider-Man costume today? Is he in witness protection or something…? #AFCChampionship #CINvsKC

The Chiefs mascot (a wolf, for some reason) has decided to go into even DEEPER cover with a Spider-Man costume today? Is he in witness protection or something…? #AFCChampionship #CINvsKC — Josh Zielinski (@citizen_jz) January 30, 2022

The Chiefs’ official website describes KC Wolf, in part, as:

KC Wolf may be big with his 85 inch hips, but bad, not a chance. Everyone loves this wolf, including Little Red Riding Hood. Since his introduction to Chiefs fans in 1989, KC Wolf has quickly become one of the most entertaining mascots in professional sports. Whether he’s dancing, imitating Elvis, or performing one of his hilarious routines, audiences everywhere are guaranteed lots of laughs and smiles. KC Wolf brings energy and enthusiasm to sports competitions, charity events, parties, conventions, or any event that brings people together for fun and excitement. KC Wolf has entertained fans of all ages with appearances at football stadiums and major and minor league ballparks throughout the United States and around the world. From Japan to Germany, Mexico to Missouri, KC Wolf has become a popular attraction year after year at sporting events, community activities, conventions, grand openings, parades, and numerous other events.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

MCU fans can currently catch the latest chapter in Spider-Man’s story in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Related: New Marvel Star Accused of Cultural Appropriation, Fans Plan ‘Shang-Chi’ Boycott

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

What do you think about the Chiefs’ mascot wearing his Marvel best for the big game?