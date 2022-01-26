Sneak Peek: Zac Efron Will Partake In Super Bowl LVI Ad Battle

Posted on by Kelly Coffey
zac efron super bowl ad

What some consider as “the biggest Sunday of the year” — a.k.a. Super Bowl Sunday — is just around the corner.

Whether it’s the Los Angeles Rams or the San Fransisco 49ers against either the Cincinnati Bengals or past Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, this year’s Super Bowl LVI is going to be epic. But if you aren’t a fan of football, we bet you are still looking forward to the day — simply because of those iconic Super Bowl ads.

Now, thanks to Good Morning America, we are getting a sneak peek at some upcoming Super Bowl ads that fans can look forward to this year.

Super Bowl Walt Disney World
Credit: Disney

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to air on Sunday, February 13 and we cannot wait. Aside from what may be the biggest football game ever, the Super Bowl commercials are expected to be bigger and better than ever before as well.

Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Hart, Mila Kunis and Demi Moore are just a few of the stars set to make appearances in the multi-million-dollar Super Bowl Sunday ads.

Another big name that fans are looking forward to — High School Musical (2006) and The Greatest Showman (2017) star, Zac Efron.

zac efron
Credit: 20th Century Fox

This morning on Good Morning America, we got to see “star power galore” as Mila Kunis and Demi Moore battled it out at a high school reunion in an AT&T commercial as well as the one and only Zac Efron, starring as both himself and a fisherman.

Though not many details were released — they have to keep some element of surprise, of course — we can see that this year’s Super Bowl ad line-up is already promising.

Check out a the full sneak peek below:

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to air on Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Which Super Bowl ads are you looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comments below.

