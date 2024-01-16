The Batman: How Barry Keoghan Manifested The Joker

The Batman (2022) has become one of the most beloved films about the Dark Knight. However, actor Barry Keoghan recently revealed that one of its most memorable moments almost didn’t happen.

The Batman has quickly made an argument for being the best Batman film ever made, and that’s saying something. The film is a fantastic thriller/mystery, aided by an incredible cast that includes Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nigma/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

Although he wasn’t in the film for long, Barry Keoghan as The Joker was still a highlight of the film. His performance became even more beloved when Warner Bros. released a deleted scene featuring the Eternals (2021) actor. But when you learn how the Oscar-nominated actor earned his part, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Barry Keoghan Wanted To Be The Riddler in ‘The Batman’

While making the press rounds for Saltburn (2023), actor Barry Keoghan revealed that director Matt Reeves had never actually considered him for a role in the movie. However, he wasn’t going to let that decide his fate.

“Originally, there was no audition. I just made myself an audition tape,” the Banshees of Inisheran (2022) actor told GQ. “‘Cause I’d seen an article that they wanted The Riddler in the new Batman, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’d love to play that.’…So I’d done that, yeah… and they said, ‘No, but do you wanna play The Joker?'”

While this is certainly an unorthodox way to land a role, this is the intensity and dedication needed for an actor to play the Clown Prince of Crime. Say what you want about the different versions of the character, but every single actor was committed to being Batman’s archnemesis, including Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Cesar Romero, and even Jared Leto.

The Joker doesn’t just commit crimes because he wants money or to cause anarchy. He is specifically obsessed with Batman, and his crimes are meant to draw the Caped Crusader out. By making his own video and sending it to Matt Reeves, Barry Keoghan showed that he was the right choice for the character.

