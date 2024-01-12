Joker 2: The Entire Cast of Folie à Deux

With its release only nine months away, Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) has officially announced the twelve members of its incredibly talented main cast.

Directed by Todd Phillips with a screenplay by Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker (2019) proved to be one of the biggest hits and most iconic films of 2019, earning two Academy Awards and grossing over $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

With excitement in the air for the upcoming Joker sequel, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have wasted no time in letting fans know who will be in the highly-anticipated film. And it looks like director Todd Phillips absolutely killed it with this ensemble.

Castmembers Returning From ‘Joker’

While many cast members won’t be returning since their characters are, well, dead (sorry, Robert De Niro and Frances Conroy), a few other characters will be making their triumphant return.

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker/Arthur Fleck

Let’s start with the obvious, shall we? After winning a Best Actor Academy Award for the character, Joaquin Phoenix will be returning to play Arthur Fleck in the Joker sequel. No matter your opinion of the film, it cannot be denied that his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime is iconic, with many considering it one of the best versions of the infamous villain.

Aside from playing the Joker, Phoenix is well-known for countless film roles, including Johnny Cash in Walk the Line (2005), Commodus in Gladiator (2000), Napoleon Bonaparte in Napoleon (2023), and Beau Wassermann in Beau is Afraid (2023). He has won an Oscar, Grammy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a BAFTA.

Zazie Beetz – Sophie Dumond, Joker/Arthur Fleck’s Neighbor

Zazie Beetz will be returning in her role as Sophie Dumond, Fleck’s neighbor and love interest. However, she does not return his feelings despite his delusions.

Beetz is currently most well-known for her portrayal of Domino in Deadpool 2 (2018) and as Vanessa “Van” Kiefer in Atlanta (2016-2022), earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She has also starred in Geostorm (2017) and the animated superhero series Invincible (2021-present).

Leigh Gill – Gary, Joker/Arthur’s Coworker

Leigh Gill will be reprising the role of Gary, Arthur’s coworker at HA-HA’s, where they both work as party clowns. Gary iconically survived Fleck’s murder of their other coworker, Randall.

Gill is an English actor who has starred in numerous films and television series, including Game of Thrones (2011-2019), Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (2016), and The Witcher (2019-present).

Sharon Washington – Joker/Arthur Fleck’s Social Worker

Arthur Fleck’s social worker has also been announced to return in Joker: Folie à Deux, although there is no word regarding how much of a presence she’ll be.

Sharon Washington is an actor and writer with an extensive career on screen and onstage. In film, she is most recognized for performances in Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995), Michael Clayton (2007), and Half-Nelson (2006). She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for New York New York (2023).

New Additions To ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Now for the exciting part! While it seems only four people will be returning to the Joker sequel, eight beloved and respected actors will be joining them.

Lady Gaga – Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn

One of the most exciting and unknown factors in Joker: Folie à Deux is the addition of Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel, AKA Harley Quinn. Since the film has been confirmed to be a musical, there is no doubt that her talent will be much appreciated, especially considering her numerous number-one hits and 13 Grammy Awards.

When it comes to acting and film, Lady Gaga is still no slouch, having earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in A Star is Born (2018) and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Television Film for American Horror Story: Hotel (2015-2016). She also received critical acclaim for her performance in House of Gucci (2021).

Jacob Lofland – Arkham Asylum Inmate

One of the younger members of the cast, Jacob Lofland has been confirmed to play an Arkham Asylum inmate alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Fans aren’t sure if he’ll be a standard inmate or potentially a member of Batman’s rogues gallery.

Lofland began his career at 16 years old in Mud (2012) alongside Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan. He has since starred in numerous memorable movies and television series, including Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015), Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018), and Justified (2010-2015).

Bill Smitrovich – Judge Herman Rothwax

Bill Smitrovitch will be taking on the role of Judge Herman Rothwax, presumably the judge who presides over Arthur Fleck’s case and potentially Hareleen Quinzel’s as well.

Smitrovitch is a renowned character actor who started acting at 35 years old in 1982. He has since been a part of numerous iconic movies and television series, including NYPD Blue (1993-2005), A Nero Wolfe Mystery (2001-2002), The Practice (1997-2004), Without a Trace (2002-2009), the Johnny Depp film The Rum Diary (2011), Ted (2012), Dynasty (2017-2022), and Iron Man (2008). As someone who has played a lot of police officers and lawyers, he seems perfect for the part of a judge.

Brendan Gleeson

The first of many famous actors with unknown roles, Academy Award nominee Brendan Gleeson has been announced as part of this dynamic cast. However, it is rumored that he will be playing a warden linked to Arkham Asylum or something similar.

Gleeson is a critically acclaimed Irish actor and director who has received a Primetime Emmy Award as well as five Golden Globe award nominations. He is most recognized for having played Winston Churchhill in Into The Storm (2009), Ken Daley in In Bruges (2008), Donald Trump in The Comey Rule (2020), Colm Doherty in The Banshees on Inisherin (2022), and Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter series of films opposite his son, Domhnall Gleeson.

Catherine Keener

Another Hollywood mainstay, Catherine Keener will also be joining the cast. There are no available details regarding her character in the film.

Keener has been acting professionally since 1986, earning two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress for playing Maxine Lund in Being John Malkovich (1999) and author Harper Lee in Capote (2005). She is also recognized for her performances in The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), The Croods (2013), and Get Out (2017).

Steve Coogan

British Comedian, Actor, and Writer Steve Coogan has also been confirmed in a mysterious role for the film.

Coogan is a comedic icon in the United Kingdom for his Alan Partridge character and his travel films with Rob Brydon. He has also left an indelible mark on the United States with memorable performances in Around the World in 80 Days (2004), Hamlet 2 (2008), Tropic Thunder (2008), and The Night at the Museum films. He also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture for Philomena (2013).

Ken Leung

While he may not be a household name, Ken Leung is one of the most respected action film actors in the world, having been successfully working since 1985. He, like everyone else, will have a “mysterious role” in Joker 2.

Leung’s most recognizable performances have been as Sang in Rush Hour (1998), Miles Straume in Lost (2004-2010), Admiral Statura in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), and Eric Tao in the BBC2 and HBO series Industry (2020-present). He will soon be seen as Commander Zhao in the Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender (2024).

Harry Lawtey

Harry Lawtey has been reported to have a “noteworthy role” in Joker: Folie à Deux. However, just like basically everyone else on this list, no details have been made about what exactly that means.

Despite having a smaller filmography compared to everyone else, Lawtey has still left an impression with fantastic performances in The Pale Blue Eye (2022) as Artemus Marquis and as Robert Spearing in the BBC2 and HBO series Industry (2020-present).

Who do you think is the best new addition to Joker: Folie à Deux? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!