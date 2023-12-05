‘Star Wars’ To Announce Brand New Cast, Highly-Anticipated Movie Will Begin Filming Soon

Ever since Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced not one but three new Star Wars movies during a presentation at April’s Star Wars Celebration Europe, speculation has run rampant about who and what fans can expect to see when these new films eventually arrive in theaters. Recently, however, we may have just received an exciting update about a mysterious project that could be the answer to Disney’s Sequel Trilogy woes once and for all, and if the rumors are true, we can expect to receive casting news very soon.

Disney’s handling of George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away has always been a point of contention amongst fans, particularly regarding the ill-fated Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. Although director J.J. Abrams’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) generally fared well with audiences, grossing over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, its follow-up, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), was ripped apart for its treatment of legacy characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and culminated in the scrambled Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Although much of the criticism surrounding the Sequel Trilogy had little to do with its casting and, instead, its incoherent story, Daisy Ridley’s Force-sensitive protagonist Rey bore the brunt of most fans’ rage-fueled attacks, mainly due to her “rebirth” as a member of the Skywalker family in the final moments of The Rise of Skywalker. Many viewers also deemed Rey a textbook “Mary Sue,” as she didn’t, seemingly, have to try very hard to learn the ways of the Jedi — an equal match to Luke and even the First Order’s Supreme Leader, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Still, Rey remains popular today as the figurehead of Disney’s Sequel Trilogy, particularly among younger audiences who grew up watching the character’s journey from scavenger to Jedi on the big screen. And now, Rey might finally get her chance for redemption in the eyes of older, disillusioned Star Wars fans thanks to her upcoming solo movie, which was announced at April’s Celebration event.

Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been tapped by Lucasfilm to helm the project, which will allegedly follow Jedi Master Rey as she attempts to reestablish the Jedi Order. With a director and leading star attached to the film, it seems that early pre-production on the project is progressing as planned, though we have yet to receive an official release window. And with the now-resolved WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes putting a months-long hiatus on the industry, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that the movie has been delayed in some capacity.

As for the film’s scribes, it was believed that Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof was writing a top-secret Star Wars movie set after The Rise of Skywalker. However, unfortunately for fans of Lindelof’s work, both he and his co-writer Justin Britt-Gibson have since departed the project. They have since been replaced by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, though, according to Ridley, she has yet to actually see a completed script.

For now, at least, things seem to be moving right on schedule for the still-untitled “New Jedi Order” movie. And it could be arriving sooner than expected if recent updates from Production List and trusted Hollywood scooper Jeff Sneider are anything to go by.

During a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Sneider revealed that he “wouldn’t be surprised if we got Star Wars news this month,” particularly in regards to casting. The host explained that he believes “there are things lying in wait. Possibly casting news that are already done,” adding, “I think that the Daisy Ridley movie has its leads already, and it is just a matter of a reporter finding out.”

It’s previously been reported that the untitled movie will feature two Black leads, one male and one female, as the students Rey is teaching to carry forward the ways of the Jedi. Sneider is likely referring to the supporting actors that will play Rey’s apprentices here. However, he could also be speaking to John Boyega’s return as ex-Stormtrooper Finn, who’s long been rumored to appear in the upcoming film as a Jedi.

This isn’t the only Rey movie-related news that’s come to light over the weekend, either. According to Production List, the untitled Star Wars film is expected to begin shooting next year at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., with an April start date being the widely believed period. Ridley is currently filming an action movie titled Cleaner (TBA) and will then focus her efforts on the thriller We Bury the Dead (TBA), meaning the actress will be booked and busy well into 2024.

Based on these new updates, it sounds like the upcoming Rey movie is the first Star Wars project in line to debut in theaters, with Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover event and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) director James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi (TBA) movie likely to follow in 2026 and 2027. Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron (TBA) and Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film remain in limbo.

With plenty of exciting new content on the horizon as Star Wars gears up for its long-awaited return to the big screen, only time will tell if Lucasfilm will offer casting updates for the upcoming Rey solo film later this month. Given that principal photography is set to begin next spring, there’s a chance that we could see the new movie premiere as early as 2025 — as long as there aren’t any more bumps in the road before then.

Are you looking forward to seeing Rey back in action? What upcoming Star Wars project are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!