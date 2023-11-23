Daisy Ridley Says There’s No Script for ‘Star Wars’ Reboot, Lucasfilm Headed For Disaster

Daisy Ridley is Star Wars fans’ best hope to ever get another film in theaters, but she doesn’t have great news about the future return of Rey Skywalker.

There has not been a Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which grossed over a billion dollars and was intended to conclude the Skywalker Saga. Unfortunately, it largely ended up disappointing critics and angering fans, many of whom were upset at the sudden hero turn of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the appearance of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who had somehow returned.

Since then, Disney has been attempting to continue the franchise through a series of streaming television shows, to increasingly diminishing success. Although The Mandalorian series initially drew huge audiences and critical acclaim (not to mention untold millions in sales of plush Grogu dolls), more recent seasons have seen heavy fan backlash and dwindling audiences, largely over the sidelining of Pedro Pascal as a central character.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ May Replace the Mando-Verse Next Year, Amid Criticism of Disney+ Shows

Further Star Wars series, like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka, have not been nearly as well received, particularly as they increasingly lean into the deep-cut mythos developed by Dave Filoni.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced an ambitious slew of future Star Wars movies, including a Rogue Squadron movie to be directed by Patty Jenkins (of the DCEU Wonder Woman movies), a trilogy of films from Rian Johnson, and a standalone film from Taika Waititi, who has popped up as a voice actor in The Mandalorian a number of times.

Then there’s the discarded Guillermo del Toro Star Wars movie, which was reportedly to expand on the backstory of Jabba the Hutt, and the defunct mysterious project that was to be spearheaded by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

To make a long story short, Disney and Lucasfilm have not seemed to be able to get things together enough to get one Star Wars movie made, yet have once again announced plans for three more.

At Star Wars Celebration Europe earlier this year, Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Dave Filoni was working on a big-screen Mandalorian film, James Mangold had been tasked with a movie set in the distant past of Star Wars history, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to make a film centered on a New Jedi Order, led by Rey Skywalker herself.

Related: Marvel Director Accuses Lucasfilm of Stealing His Rejected ‘Star Wars’ TV Show

However, Star Wars fans might not want to get their hopes up any time soon. In a recent interview, Daisy Ridley disclosed that not only did she not know there were plans for her character to return to the franchise until the movie was already in development (per Collider), but that the story she had seen was “not what [she] expected.”

Even more worryingly, Daisy Ridley offhandedly revealed that she had not even seen a script for the new Star Wars movie, which does not bode well for the film. When the star of the movie (and arguably, the entire franchise) doesn’t even know what’s happening with a movie, it’s rarely a great sign.

Given how many Star Wars movies have been canceled so far, we’re not going to hold our breath for this one.

Do you want Daisy Ridley to return as Rey Skywalker? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!