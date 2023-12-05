Adam Driver Reveals What ‘Star Wars’ Fans Remind Him Every Day

Adam Driver leveled up from a respected indie actor and co-star of HBO’s Girls to a global superstar when he was cast as Kylo Ren, AKA Ben Solo, in Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, and it turns out that he gets reminded by fans of one notorious scene “every day.”

Everyone involved in the creation of the second Star Wars trilogy had the unenviable task of trying to live up to the reputation of one of the greatest science-fiction franchises ever, not to mention the sky-high expectations of fans. While Daisy Ridley and John Boyega had to deal with Star Wars fans unhappy with new types of characters leading the series, Adam Driver had the burden of following Darth Vader, an iconic figure throughout modern pop culture, as a new central antagonist.

It was likely an intimidating task to try to portray Kylo Ren as a worthy successor to Vader (not to mention his literal grandson), Adam Driver was critically acclaimed for his performance as the tortured, conflicted former pupil of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Although a sizable contingent of fans were outraged by the character’s last-minute turn to the Light Side in The Rise of Skywalker (2019), it’s safe to say that Driver was able to get out of the Disney trilogy largely unscathed.

That is, with the notable exception of one scene when Kylo Ren kills Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in cold blood on Starkiller Base in The Force Awakens (2015). Even if Kylo Ren managed to redeem himself and aid Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the final battle against a resurrected Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), some things are just beyond forgiveness for a lot of fans. Like killing Han Solo.

In a recent interview on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, Adam Driver revealed that Star Wars fans bring up his character killing his own father extremely regularly (per CNN). Driver said, “Somebody reminds me about that every day. Not every day but yeah, it used to be more but now it’s probably once a month somewhere.”

Adam Driver goes on to describe the production of the scene, saying, “Obviously, John Williams’ [score] wasn’t playing in the background and it was very emotional actually, shooting it with Harrison. Harrison was so generous and contemplative and to me that was a great moment on set, even though it was his death.”

Since his final appearance in The Rise of Skywalker, Adam Driver has not given any indication that he plans to return to the franchise. However, Disney has managed to persuade a wild number of actors from the original series to reprise their roles, so it would not be completely unthinkable for the Force Ghost of Kylo Ren to show up alongside Rey in a future installment. Hopefully, she doesn’t keep reminding him about Han Solo if he does.

