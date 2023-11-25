Mark Hamill Bids Farewell to Iconic Role for Heartbreaking Reason

Across Hollywood, there are few stars as recognizable as Mark Hamill. Mark’s role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise cemented him as a cornerstone of the most influential pieces of pop culture of the last 45 years. Since then, Hamill has gone on to play in a variety of roles, and for many he is considered the most recognizable voice of DC’s most iconic villain, The Joker.

Hamill first began voicing the role in the 1992 TV series Batman: The Animated Series. His signature voice was accompanied by Kevin Conroy’s as Batman. The two would have a long history of voicing their respective characters across many mediums, including parodies, live-action, toys, amusement park rides, and video games. The two grew to be a close pair as coworkers and friends, with Mark one time saying “When they offer me roles now, I say, ‘Is Kevin doing it?’ … I don’t even have to read the script, if Kevin’s doing it, I’ll do it.”

In the three decades since Batman: The Animated Series first released, Hamill has cemented himself in the world of DC, voicing the Joker in several other animated projects, including various video games. Many of those projects were done alongside Conroy’s iconic Batman, and the duo have truly created the most popular versions of their characters in DC fandom.

However, after the passing of Conroy late last year, fans have wondered what it means for Hamill’s Joker. During the 2023 FAN EXPO in San Fransisco this weekend, he finally confirmed the concerns in a heart-wrenching moment.

Mark Hamill says he’s done playing the Joker He won’t voice the role unless it’s opposite Kevin Conroy’s Batman 🖤🃏🦇 (via @fanexposf) pic.twitter.com/ksUv9Aj21z — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 25, 2023

Hamill took center stage to speak to fans about his work, from Star Wars to Batman. He also confirmed that he has decided to step away from the iconic DC villain, citing the passing of his long-time collaborator and friend. Hamill added, “Without Batman, crime has no punchline,” implying that he sees Conroy as the ultimate Batman.

Despite putting down the clown makeup and voice, Mark is still fairly active as a Hollywood actor. His most recent roles include voice work on animated projects like Invincible, Metalocalypse, and Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron. Earlier in May of this year, he appeared alongside comedian Bert Kreischer in The Machine. Those who want to see more of Hamill can also check out the recently released The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix.

The bond between Hamill and Conroy extended beyond the recording booth, transcending the fictional world of Gotham City. Their genuine friendship and shared passion for their craft resonated with fans, turning them into a dynamic duo both on and off the screen.

It seems to be a fitting end to the dynamic duo that Hamill retires his Joker alongside Conroy’s Caped Crusader. With James Gunn hard at work rebooting the DC Universe and DC Studios, it remains to be seen how it will affect DC’s various animated projects, like Harley Quinn on Max, and whether or not a new team will step up to fulfill some very big clown shoes and a well-loved cape and cowl.

What do you think about Mark Hamill being done with playing Joker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.