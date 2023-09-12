‘Star Wars’ Merchandise Seemingly Confirms Rey Skywalker’s New Student

Star Wars might be making changes to the Sequel Trilogy that would change everything for Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker in her new movie.

Rey Skywalker is returning. After the Sequel Trilogy, people didn’t know if Daisy Ridley would make another appearance in Star Wars anytime soon. Kathleen Kennedy confirmed at the last Star Wars Celebration that one of the new Star Wars movies will be centered around Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order.

This will be one of the few movies telling a story where the galaxy isn’t in the middle of a huge war. Ten of the Star Wars movies start off with the galaxy at war, with the only exception being Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999). Rey Skywalker’s story will continue 15 years after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), with the galaxy still rebuilding after the First Order’s war against the New Republic since Kylo Ren’s Empire crumbled into nothing after Emperor Palpatine was vanquished again.

The Jedi will finally return in a big way since Luke Skywalker’s temple was destroyed before a new Jedi order could rise. Rey will be the leader of a new order that will probably change how fans see the Jedi. Every era changes how fans look at the Jedi. In the Prequels, they appear to be too dogmatic, following teachings from centuries ago, but it worked until Palpatine made his lethal move to kill the order. Dave Filoni explored this era just to show how divided the Jedi Order was during the Clone Wars.

During Luke’s time, he researched the past and held onto some Jedi teachings, but taught his new Jedi what he had learned, which was very different than what fans saw in the Prequel Trilogy. It doesn’t mean that the new Jedi were worse, but that the next generation focused on less traditional ideas. One problem for Rey is that she will limited knowledge of what’s left from the Jedi Order because the Galactic Empire destroyed a lot of the archives of knowledge, leaving people like Luke Skywalker and Lando to scavenge the scraps.

Thankfully, Rey’s time as a Jedi Master could see a familiar face as her student with a new LEGO set prominently showing Finn with a lightsaber. The LEGO set is called the “Millenium Falcon Holiday Diorama” set and includes Chewbacca, Finn, and Rey, with many gifts around them. Finn is shown with two different lightsabers in the set, and Rey has a new green lightsaber.

It’s clear that LEGOs don’t change Star Wars canon, but it’s interesting seeing the duo wielding lightsabers next to each other. John Boyega was told he was becoming a Jedi, and fans saw Lucasfilm and Disney take that away from him, leaving him just an ex-stormtrooper in the story. He never got the space to shine as a cool character and if Rey’s new movie makes him into her padawan, fans would be super interested in the film. Here is a look at the new LEGO set:

With all the recent delays from the Writer and Actor’s strikes, it’s quite possible that the upcoming movie might be a few more years away, leaving fans to potentially see the film over ten years after Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) released in theaters. Star Wars will be exploring a new era with Rey, and while it’s cool that she will be training the next generation, the real question is what will be the conflict in the movie. Will some Jedi fall to the Dark Side and start a new Sith Empire? Fans will just have to wait and see what will happen after the Sequel Trilogy.

The LEGO Millenium Falcon Diorama will be available on October 1, 2023.

