James Gunn Confirms Margot Robbie’s Status as Harley Quinn

After multiple actors have been confirmed not to return to their beloved roles, DC Studios CEO James Gunn has revealed the current status of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

Now that Aquaman 2 (2023) failed at the box office, director James Gunn’s reign of the DC Universe can officially begin! After having led numerous successful superhero projects, like the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, The Suicide Squad (2021), and Peacemaker (2022-present), Gunn is ready to take control of the DCU with Creature Commandos (2024) and Superman: Legacy (2025) starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Numerous actors have seen themselves removed from Gunn’s DCU after memorably playing characters in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). This includes Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and possibly Gal Gadot. However, there’s one person he definitely wouldn’t mind having back.

James Gunn Confirms Margot Robbie Isn’t Out of the DCU (Yet)

While numerous actors have been recast in his version of the DC Universe, Gunn has retained some of them, including John Cena as Peacemaker, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle. And if he has his way, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will also be on that list after playing the character in Suicide Squad (2016), The Suicide Squad, and Birds of Prey (2020).

In a recent post on Threads, Gunn revealed that, although he and Robbie haven’t spoken about the character in a while, he’d love to have her back. “I haven’t talked to Margot about Harley for a long time,” said Gunn. “But I’d love to work with her again as Harley or as someone else. There are no plans at this time for anyone else to play Harley (I mean, other than in Todd’s movie or the animated show/s).”

While this doesn’t confirm that the Barbie (2023) actress is returning as her iconic character (she has also said that she’s ready to move on), it is great to see that the door is still open for Robbie to return. It’s also interesting to note that she could even return as a completely different character. It’d be interesting to see her take on another beloved character from DC Comics.

That being said if you still want more Harley Quinn goodness, plenty of excellent options are available. This includes the Harley Quinn (2019-present) animated series, played by Kaley Cuoco, and her debut in Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995), where she is played by the late, great Arlene Sorkin.

