The DC CEO James Gunn is firing back at allegations accusing him of having ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Following 2022’s Warner Bros. and Discovery (WBD) merger, a significant organizational restructuring unfolded, resulting in the departure of the former head of DC, Walter Hamada. James Gunn, a renowned director known for his contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios, including the Guardians of the Galaxy series, has now taken on the position of CEO of DC Studios alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

Gunn assumes a key role in the rebooting of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) — now the DC Universe (DCU) — overseeing the revamping of iconic characters like Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Superman, played by Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill in the former DCEU’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

A high-profile Marvel director taking on the role as head of rival DC to retcon the work of the existing DC film universe (along with the work of a director who has a notoriously rabid fanbase) has naturally placed a target on Gunn’s back in terms of public scrutiny.

What Are the Epstein Allegations?

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal involved the high-profile financier Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges related to sex trafficking of minors. The case gained significance due to Epstein’s extensive connections to influential individuals, sparking public outrage over the alleged exploitation of underage girls. The controversy was fueled by a lenient 2008 plea deal, Epstein’s 2019 arrest, and subsequent suspicious death in custody — inciting debates about the handling of such cases and the potential influence of wealth and connections on the justice system.

Overall, the Epstein incident exposed systemic issues within the legal system, raising questions about the influence of wealth and connections. It prompted broader discussions about the treatment of victims and the need for reform in addressing such cases. James Gunn is no stranger to online controversy and is frequently active on social media. Recently, a fan on Threads accused Gunn of going to “Epsteins Island”. The CEO of DC was quick to respond, calling the individual in question a distributor of “online lies”.

The exchange, now seemingly deleted, was screenshotted by X (formerly Twitter) user The Moonlight Warrior, fueling further online discussion:

The fact that it’s gotten to this point is fucking disgusting (in screenshot) trippytreegod: Was that before or after you went to Epsteins Island? 😂

James Gunn: @trippytreegod Some fan – distributing online lies without bothering to check if they’re true or not. Here’s the flight logs. Spoiler: I’m not on them (ofc) https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21165424-epstein-flight-logs-released-in-usa-vs-maxwell

The fact that it’s gotten to this point is fucking disgusting pic.twitter.com/4QcjUd1RWX — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) January 7, 2024

These “flight logs” linked to by Gunn are the publicly available documents citing evidence of individuals who traveled on Epstein’s private plane, known as the “Lolita Express”.

Fans quite quickly came to Gunn’s defense, citing that at the time of the Epstein incident, Gunn was merely the director of the Scooby Doo films, and not anyone particularly high-profile:

Matt Lavan: He was still just the guy who wrote the scooby doo movies at that time. Like he’s not getting in to most LA nightclubs at the time. Let alone being flown on Epstein’s plane

He was still just the guy who wrote the scooby doo movies at that time. Like he's not getting in to most LA nightclubs at the time. Let alone being flown on Epstein's plane — Matt Lavan (@lavanmc) January 8, 2024

Fans are even doing their research — with users like @MrMarooned citing the improbability of this accusation, and Alice Smithee putting together evidence vouching for his character. Smithee brought up a Guardian article about how Gunn was “demonized by the alt-right” after insulting then-President Donald Trump.

These actions from Gunn’s haters eventually resulted in Gunn getting fired from Marvel as one of their key directors and story-crafters. That is, before an apology, further investigations, and overwhelming support from peers and collaborators finally got Gunn reinstated as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Smithee further references the overwhelming group of Gunn’s haters as DC fans, using the moniker “Snydercult” to refer to the cult-like behavior of Zack Snyder’s DC fans:

@MrMarooned: What I don’t get is, why would assume Gunn’s name even be associated with Epstein? Epstein was catering to like the elite of the elite. And I’m sorry, but Guardians of the Galaxy vol 2 isn’t going to put you on that list

Smithee: In 2018 right wing Qanon wackos were butthurt that he insulted trump so they dug up a bunch of his trashy old joke tweets to get him fired & smear him as a “p*do”. OFC that’s all been debunked repeatedly, but the Snydercult still runs w/it bc they hate him.

In 2018 right wing Qanon wackos were butthurt that he insulted trump so they dug up a bunch of his trashy old joke tweets to get him fired & smear him as a "p*do". OFC that's all been debunked repeatedly, but the Snydercult still runs w/it bc they hate him.https://t.co/r2LykpQfUP — Alice Smithee 🌊🌊🌊 (@ASm1thee) January 7, 2024

Ultimately, until any real evidence arises, bandying around baseless accusations is never a particularly good idea.

Gunn is currently working on bringing the DCU’s first reboot feature film, Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Clark Kent/Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as romantic interest Lois Lane.

