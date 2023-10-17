Netflix Reveals New Images to ‘Avatar’ Reboot, Fans Are Shocked

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been one of the most cherished and celebrated animated series in the last two decades. It also reinvigorated the company brand at Nickelodeon when it debuted in 2005. The success of Avatar with many viewers has stemmed from its rare blend of masterful storytelling, stunning animation, and a perfect balance of lighthearted humor. When Netflix announced a live-action reboot, the devoted fanbase awaited impatiently to scrutinize the final outcome of one of pop culture’s most adored global phenomena.

Netflix originally acquired the rights to only stream the beloved American-created anime in May 2020, it experienced a massive resurgence where it spent over 60 days in the Top 10 and racked up hundreds of millions of hours for the streaming service. Netflix decided to capitalize on this achievement by partnering with the animated show’s creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, to produce a live-action adaptation.

The choice to make DiMartino and Konietzko the Netflix series showrunners reassured many fans that the source material would not face a massive narrative change. This initial skepticism was not misplaced for the fanbase after M. Night Shyamalan’s 2010 live-action film, The Last Airbender, which bombed at the box office spectacularly with both critics and fans. Yet, when the creators parted ways due to creative differences soon afterwards, fans instantly speculated the quality of the impending reboot.

While numerous critics voiced that this new iteration should maintain the same mature themes of grief, genocide, gender stereotypes, and the search for inner peace, most wanted a guarantee upfront that the entire cast would be of Asian descent. Netflix promised that this would be the case since the mythology of Avatar was inspired by ancient Japanese, Chinese, Tibetan and Inuit cultures.

This new Netflix original show will be inspired by DiMartino and Konietzko’s alternate universe where the world consisted of four nations – The Fire Nation, The Earth Kingdom, The Air Nomads, and The Water Tribes. While each region was vastly different in their culture, fashion and ideologies, each one built their identities around their chosen elements. These elements were not just the foundation of their cultures, but some citizens were born with the ability to “bend” one element at will through the use of a specific martial art.

While such abilities led to inevitable conflicts between nations, one person was born to control all four elements. This individual known as the ‘Avatar’ was venerated as the world leader responsible for maintaining balance and peace throughout entire planet (no pressure). The newest Avatar was a young boy found in a frozen stasis after 100 years. He woke up to a new world at war led by the Fire Nation. This travesty thrusted him into greatness as he had to learn to master his other elements to finally bring peace to the world once more.

The latest images showcase the new actors as some of the most prominent characters of the tv series. Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), is the royal youth who seeks redemption with the aid of his wise, supportive uncle and tutor General Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). Zuko’s sharp-tongued villainous sister, Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu) was also depicted along with the main antagonist, the cruel, power-hungry Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). Netflix also showed Zuko’s primary adversary from Season One, Commander Zhao (Ken Leung) to round out the remaining photos.

THE FIRE NATION HAS ARRIVED 🔥 Meet Fire Lord Ozai, General Iroh, Princess Azula and Commander Zhao in Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming in 2024. pic.twitter.com/qx3QDhocGz — Netflix (@netflix) October 17, 2023

These newest pictures have sent fans “ablaze” as they sound off on how these images will anchor their expectations for the upcoming show.

Even though passionate fanbases can be very negative and nitpicky, so far, the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. While this should be a sigh of relief for Netflix, this has become a double-edged sword as they have now increased the expectations for their new take on a treasured franchise.

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is slated for a 2024 release.

Are you excited for this adaptation? What did you think of the images?