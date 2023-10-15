Fan Demand Has Resurrected ‘Suits’ with New Series

The beginning of the 2010s was a new era in the Golden Age of Television. Back during a time when Disney+ was still just a sparkle in Bob Iger’s eye, and Netflix was rising through the ranks, Network cable TV still reigned supreme. Franchises like Game of Thrones, New Girl, Sherlock, The Walking Dead, and Breaking Bad became genre-defining franchises for the decade. Yet, another lesser-known network, USA, was churning out underrated hits like Monk, Psych, Burn Notice, White Collar, and their longest-running series — Suits.

Suits was a charming corporate law dramedy that ran for nine seasons for the USA network. It centered around a brilliant college dropout, Mike Ross (Patrick Adams), who convinced the most successful corporate attorney in New York, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) to hire him as an associate. The two risked felony fraud as they teamed up to solve the most difficult cases involving billion-dollar companies. Despite the “buddy cop” premise, the series starred a stellar ensemble cast with enthralling and well-earned character arcs.

It would become one of the network’s most successful, acclaimed series that was cancelled after lower ratings in 2019. While much of the cast went on to work on various passion projects or became a British royal, the series faded from popularity apart from its devoted following. Well just like men statistically thinking about the Roman Empire daily, Netflix subscribers did the same with Suits. Its addition to the juggernaut streaming service unexpectedly catapulted the series to the ‘Top 10’ this summer.

The series would generate a record 3 billion minutes viewed within its first seven weeks on Netflix. There was no drop off in sight as it accounted for 18 billion views over the season. Suits would become the perfect example of the power of word-of-mouth. Its diverse cast engaging in cutthroat legal disputes while spouting witty banter was an unforeseen palette cleanser for viewers.

This renaissance has now prompted NBCUniversal to revive the franchise with a new Suits TV show in development. Series creator, Aaron Korsh, has resumed as the head writer for the next installment. It will reportedly be neither a reboot nor a revival but rather a narrative set in the greater world of the original.

Since its Netflix debut, Korsh has regularly discussed the franchise’s potential future. He was initially against it unless he could conceive of a compelling plot to reinvent the program. The show’s creator has also taken into account the ongoing actors strike as a huge obstacle. He stated that the actors and crew would “have to collectively want to” return, which he believed was “no small thing.”

The return of Suits presents no guarantee that it can achieve the same level of success as the original network run or even its record-setting streaming tenure. However, the ever-growing fanbase implies that the upcoming series will have a built-in following either way. Some OG fans know that there was already a Suits-universe spinoff focused on Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres). Unfortunately the show never found the same audience and was cancelled after one season.

If the new spinoff can attract the same audience when it premieres, it may even pave the way for a proper Suits revival in the future or, at the absolute least, include cameos from beloved characters. Nevertheless, this serves as a delightfully unique occurrence where the fans have brought a cancelled series back to life.

The new Suits spinoff has no current release date.