Rick Grimes Lives in New ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Robert Kirkman solidified his legacy with the TV adaptation of his culture-defining series The Walking Dead. It was a colossal success that made a comic book-based story into a ‘must-see’ television event. Its devoted fanbase helped carry the original series to 11 seasons (2010-2022). The show was comprised of a phenomenal ensemble cast, but the star of the show was former deputy sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Viewers were gutted by his open-ended demise, but the character has finally returned to carry out one more life-or-death mission.

The Walking Dead revolutionized zombie horror as it is ranked as the sixth most-watched TV series of all time. This achievement would spawn multiple spinoffs, such as Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Walking Dead: Dead City and Tales of the Walking Dead. Yet, despite the countless tales of compelling, resourceful and tenacious survivors, the one character audiences wanted to see have a happy ending was Rick Grimes.

Rick Grimes was a character thrust into greatness as he took charge of a small survival group, along with his family. Every decision he made carried heart-piercing consequences. He would lose his wife, his eldest child and even had to slay his best friend. His grief turned him into a ferocious renegade who emotionally cut himself off from the world. This would change when he met a katana-wielding warrior named Michonne (Danai Gurira). The two would forge an unlikely alliance that grew into a trusting friendship, that evolved into a loving healthy relationship.

This latest Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, will showcase the return of Rick Grimes as he will venture throughout the zombie-infested wasteland to be reunited with his partner, Michonne. New York Comic Con also galvanized fans’ excitement with the confirmation of familiar fan favorites, as well as new characters. Jadis (Pollyana McIntosh) from original series is set to return, but new characters like Beale (Terry O’Quinn from Lost), Matt Jeffries as Matt and Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl are primed to be new favorites.

The Ones Who Live was originally intended to be a theatrically released trilogy of movies back in 2018. Yet, many critics speculate the story’s return to television was due to a reevaluation of finances after the COVID pandemic. Even though The Walking Dead franchise has been the AMC Network’s most profitable property, none of the subsequent spinoffs have been able to match the success of the original series.

AMC and The Walking Dead fanbase are certainly hoping that Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira can recapture the magic of the original show in its heyday as its star players. Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe will serve as the main showrunner and executive producer for The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is set for a February 2024 premiere on AMC.