‘The Walking Dead’ TV Series Gets Unexpected Revival

Comic book writer, Robert Kirkman, cemented his legacy with the TV adaptation of the culture-defining series, The Walking Dead. The monumental achievement of the show made a comic book-based story ‘must-see television.’ Its dedicated fans helped carry the original series to 11 seasons (2010-2022), which would lead to multiple spin-offs. It revolutionized zombie horror and is ranked as the sixth most-watched TV series of all time.

AMC’s hit horror series would further expand its mythology with multiple video game adaptations. Telltale Games utilized a “choice-based” method of gameplay that would redefine and popularize this game style. Instead of solely focusing on bashing the undead to survive, they chose to rely on the player’s personal choices to drive the story.

The Walking Dead: Telltale (2012) found new ways to gut-wrench its fans by presenting life-and-death desicions that would impact the fate of nearly every character and the game itself. This created a narrative experience unlike other zombie games. The game would go on to make over $40 million and spawn five more sequels.

Well, AMC’s cash cow could not stay dead for long as the network has decided to remake the first four seasons of the classic series again. However, they will now be partnering with GameMill Entertainment to allow fans the choice to follow the original storyline or forge a new direction with equally gory and angsty results.

The Walking Dead: Destinies will be a multiverse-like video game adaptation where players get to decide the fate of various classic moments from the first four seasons. One of the biggest decisions will be choosing a leader when Rick Grimes and Shane Walsh ultimately fight to the death to claim their seat of power.

This third-person perspective game will have players journey across the iconic undead landscapes of a ruined Atlanta, to the Greene family farm, to the West Georgia Prison. There is also no one protagonist players will control. They will get to make life-changing outcomes as Rick, Daryl, Glenn and other legendary characters.

Weapons will also be available as gamers must strategize to ensure their survival against walkers, rival gangs and mutinies. The Walking Dead certainly was quintessential to the Golden Era of Television and this new video game series hopes to recreate that feeling it had on its TV viewers. The one thing that needs to remain unchanged is this meme-tastic scene.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is slated to be released on November 14, 2023 for all major gaming consoles and PC.