Iconic Monsters Come Together in New Comedy Series

Filmmaking has become nearly a 130-year culture-defining art that has inspired countless artists to pioneer multiple genres for an ever-growing audience. While reality-based action adventures, dramas, and comedies were the dominant genres initially, horror fantasies would become an indelible addition to cinema. Iconic monsters based on renowned literary figures, such as Dracula, the Mummy, Wolfman, and Frankenstein’s Monster, would terrify and captivate viewers for almost a century. Now a new series will reintroduce these creatures with a hilarious twist.

Universal’s legendary movie monsters have become permanent fixtures within pop culture. They have been transformed in various ways throughout a multitude of mediums like, television, literature, comic books, stage performances, cinematic reimaginings, theme park lands and merchandise. One of the most memorable spinoffs has been the conversion of these classic movie monsters into colorful, sugar-filled breakfast cereal icons.

General Mills would debut there new line of Monster Cereals in 1971 with Count Chocula and Franken Berry. The two breakfast delights were an instant hit as they were the only chocolate and strawberry-flavored cereals on the market. Their distinctive taste, coupled with the addition of marshmallow pieces would make it a best-selling item for the company. The blueberry-flavored cereal, Boo Berry, would be introduced a year later, followed by the Wolfman-inspired Fruit Bruite and Fruity Yummy Mummy.

Their cartoonish monster makeover would not only make the brands standout with American consumers, but the animated commercials only increased its notoriety. In an effort to appeal to children, General Mills pulled a “Monsters Inc” as they made the spooky creatures terrified of tiny adolescents. They would also have the monsters present cereal box promotions which featured coloring kits, paint sets, monster masks and glowing stickers.

These family-friendly monsters would remain a cultural mainstay. They would be parodied often by comedy shows like Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Saturday Night Live. This spooky cereal squad will be reinvented yet again in an gothic action-comedy comic book series. The Flintstones and Second Coming writer, Mark Russell, has run with this absurdly fantastic premise with Hellboy artist, Peter Snejberg.

Cereal: Sweet Darkness is an anthology of short stories done in an overly brooding “Edgar Allen Poe style.” The new trade paperback will be a compendium of all 42 stories. One of the main stories will center around the ‘Marquis de Cocoa’ (not joking) who must come to grips with his recent transformation into a vampire. His transition comes at the worst time as he is hosting one of his famously lavish breakfast parties (as one does) for the townspeople. He must carry on his charade of humanity, lest he risk being discovered and slain.

The comic series may be drawn in a dramatic gothic style, but it is an epic comedy involving dread, sorrow, abominations, corpse parts, a specter, a werewolf, and even a leprechaun. Russell expressed that, “Monsters play such an expansive role in our collective conscience, being used for everything from giving face to our deepest fears to selling us breakfast cereal.”

Russell’s intent is to create a refreshing take on these classic monsters. The book looks at them from every angle at once. It strives to give them an honest human-like portrayal. Where their lives can feel sad and horrifying, but also cartoonish and comical.

The preorder for Cereal Vol. 1: Sweet Darkness can be found here. The series will hit stores October 12, 2023.

What do you think of this new series? Will it be worth a read? Should it be made into an animated series?