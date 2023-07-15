Leaked Photos Reveal New Look at Universal’s ‘Dark Universe’ Theme Park

Universal Orlando’s construction of their third theme park, Epic Universe, has been underway with more and more leaked photos showing the area taking shape. The park has not officially confirmed the four fully-immersive themed lands yet, but their company proposal included a: Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon land, the Wizarding World’s Ministry of Magic and Dark Universe, a world of Universal’s classic movie monsters. The fourth land is expected to look similar to this concept art.

Fans of classic horror films are thrilled that they will eventually be able to enter the world of their favorite movie monsters. Universal owns the rights to cinematic versions of horror icons, such as Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Wolf Man and the Mummy. A recent photo has now surfaced that depicts the formation of the land’s entrance and the towered façade to its future E-ticket attraction.

The image gives a look at the entrance to the Dark Universe themed land in Epic Universe. It showcases three things in addition to the tower itself: 1. The concrete columns of the manor that will loom over guests, 2. The dome to the ticketing area, and 3. A second level that viewers have speculated will be the VIP room, overlooking the entrance.

The manor tower can be seen in the background, which will serve as the walk-in centerpiece to the land, as well as the face of the main attraction. It will reportedly be called “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment” and the manor will serve as Frankenstein’s Castle. The castle seems to be based off the former Gothic Château Miranda estate in Belgium. This attraction will strap riders into one of Dr. Frankenstein’s creations as they venture through the mansion. The ride will most likely feature appearances from other Universal movie monsters based off the title.

Another photo has revealed the construction of the land’s outdoor rollercoaster called, “The Curse of the Werewolf.” It will be a free-spinning, inverted ride system that will launch guests into the woods. The experience will allow riders to feel like the embattled Wolf Man as they zoom through the forest. The development of Dark Universe is certainly promising and is predicted to draw a massive fanbase by being the only horror-themed immersive land to showcase nearly a century of iconic movie monsters.

Universal Orlando has set the grand opening of Epic Universe for a summer 2025.