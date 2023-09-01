‘Joker 2’ Composer Confirms the Sequel Will Be a Musical

There has been a lot of talk about the musical elements of Joker 2, especially considering Lady Gaga was brought in to star as the new Harley Quinn. While Todd Phillips’ anticipated sequel was revealed as a musical, that claim was shot down shortly after. The Academy Award-winning composer has now reignited the musical, confirming there will be “a lot of music.”

Hildur Guðnadóttir is a world-renowned composer who has worked on films such as Tar (2022), Sicario (2015), and the first Joker (2019). She impressed Phillips and the producers so much that she was asked to return for the sequel.

Her score for Joker would also lead her to win Best Original Score at the Academy Awards, signifying her understanding of how Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) would delve into madness from his mental illness and the world around him treating him with disdain.

Now that the rumors have been flying about the musical elements of the sequel, it would make sense that the composer of the film would have the most insight out of anyone.

Guðnadóttir may have been coy with her response about the upcoming score, but she has all but confirmed that the film will serve as a musical.

Hildur Guðnadóttir Confirms the Immense Amount of Music in ‘Joker 2’

Hildur Guðnadóttir was speaking to Comicbook.com while promoting A Haunting in Venice, which she is also scoring. She was asked about the Joker 2 sequel during the press junket for the new whodunnit, especially with the rumors that the Joker sequel will be a musical. According to Guðnadóttir:

“All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music. That’s all I can give away.”

While this simplistic response might not sound like she is outright stating that the film is a musical, it is the closest the world has come to confirming that fact.

When news about Joker 2 first emerged, it was immediately followed by reports that the film would follow a more musical theme. This makes sense, as the first film showed the dichotomy in Fleck’s mind. During one of the more iconic scenes, Fleck is shown kicking and dancing to Gary Glitter’s “Rock and Roll (Part 2).” He hears the music and acts accordingly, though once reality snaps back in, he is alone on the steps.

Some reports indicated the music will act as a gateway into the mind of Fleck, which is full of music. Again, this would make sense, considering that is how music is used in the first film. With Lady Gaga coming in as Harley Quinn, she might also hear this same type of music.

Joker 2 is also called Joker: Folie à Deux, which translates to “madness for two.” With how Harley Quinn and The Joker interact with one another anyway. Quinn is initially a psychology student at Arkham Asylum who studies and falls in love with The Joker. Arkham Asylum will reportedly be in Joker 2, which also makes sense.

By the end of the first film, Fleck has been arrested for his crimes and is in a psychiatric facility. However, that facility’s white rooms and cleanliness could all be in his mind. He might very well be in a dingy and dank Arkham Asylum for starting the riots in Gotham City.

Either way, it appears that Quinn and Fleck are destined to meet one another and fall in love. Their mental states will intertwine, delivering an entirely different horror for Gotham. They might also be engaged in hearing music that isn’t there, making their madness shared.

We also reported that Lady Gaga was caught in a set video singing, further fueling the idea that the sequel will be a musical.

Joker 2 wrapped filming in April of this year, with the release date as October 4, 2024. We can’t wait to see what the sequel brings, and though the film being a musical would be a far cry from the original, we are here for it. Todd Phillips did something with The Joker that has never been shown before, and we trust him fully to deliver another heartwrenching and disturbing film.

