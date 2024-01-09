Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Deadpool Wins an Emmy: “Oscars, You’re On Notice.”

in Marvel, Movies & TV

Posted on by Jeremy Hanna Leave a comment
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Credit: Marvel Studios

This past weekend, Ryan Reynolds won his first Emmy for Welcome to Wrexham (2022-present). When he wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, he sent the only person who could truly handle the pressure: Deadpool.

ryan reynolds rob mcelhenny welcome to wrexham
Credit: FX

While the Golden Globes received all the attention this weekend, the Primetime Emmy Awards also held its own ceremony, specifically the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Although it was untelevised, numerous celebrities and beloved projects came home with massive victories, including Weird Al Yankovic, The Bear (2022-present), The Last of Us (2023-present), and Wednesday (2022-present).

Another program that came out with multiple trophies was Welcome To Wrexham, a reality program centered around Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny becoming owners of the Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C. The sports documentary show went home with five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Unfortunately, Reynolds and McElhenney were unable to attend, so close friend Deadpool accepted the award on his behalf.

Deadpool Accepts Ryan Reynolds’ First Emmy With No Holds Barred

Deadpool in a suit accepting an Emmy
Credit: Ryan Reynolds via Instagram

Related: ‘Deadpool 3’ Receives Exciting Update, Sets Up Amazing MCU Spinoffs

When Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney “couldn’t attend” the ceremony, this gave Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool free reign to say what he wanted. Deadpool, most well-known for Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009),  accepted the award on behalf of “Mr. Lively,” promising that his first venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be good.

“First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you,” Wilson started. “Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth, b——,” which is Welsh for “Wales forever, b—–.” He continued, “I’d also like to thank FX and Disney for their support, and in exchange, Mr. Lively promises to not f— up my next movie.”

Related: Marvel Announces Deadpool SERIES Coming Before Movie Releases in 2024

The Merc With the Mouth then used this as an opportunity to call out the pretentiousness of the Academy Awards. “Oscars, you’re on notice, mother f——. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year. The amount of work on Hugh and Ryan‘s face alone is at least worth a nod.”

Deadpool 3 is set to release on July 26, 2024. Directed by Shawn Levy, it is the only Marvel Studios film releasing in 2024. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular hero, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios. Numerous favorite actors from the previous films will reprise their roles, including Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, and Rob Delaney.

Do you think Deadpool 3 could save the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Be the first to comment!