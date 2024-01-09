Deadpool Wins an Emmy: “Oscars, You’re On Notice.”

This past weekend, Ryan Reynolds won his first Emmy for Welcome to Wrexham (2022-present). When he wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, he sent the only person who could truly handle the pressure: Deadpool.

While the Golden Globes received all the attention this weekend, the Primetime Emmy Awards also held its own ceremony, specifically the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Although it was untelevised, numerous celebrities and beloved projects came home with massive victories, including Weird Al Yankovic, The Bear (2022-present), The Last of Us (2023-present), and Wednesday (2022-present).

Another program that came out with multiple trophies was Welcome To Wrexham, a reality program centered around Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny becoming owners of the Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C. The sports documentary show went home with five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Unfortunately, Reynolds and McElhenney were unable to attend, so close friend Deadpool accepted the award on his behalf.

The Merc With the Mouth then used this as an opportunity to call out the pretentiousness of the Academy Awards. “Oscars, you’re on notice, mother f——. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year. The amount of work on Hugh and Ryan‘s face alone is at least worth a nod.”

Deadpool 3 is set to release on July 26, 2024. Directed by Shawn Levy, it is the only Marvel Studios film releasing in 2024. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular hero, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios. Numerous favorite actors from the previous films will reprise their roles, including Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, and Rob Delaney.

Do you think Deadpool 3 could save the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!