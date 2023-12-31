Blake Lively Praised for Normalizing Breastfeeding, Pumping at Disney

One of Hollywood’s most recognizable names made a case for motherhood while visiting Disney.

Related: New Rides and Attractions Coming To Disney Parks in 2024

Seeing celebrities visit the Disney theme parks is nothing new, and actress Blake Lively is no exception. Blake Lively is one of the most recognizable actresses and artists of our time, starring in classic series such as Gossip Girl and movies like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005). Blake Lively is also well known for being the wife of Ryan Reynolds, with the couple officially tying the knot in 2012. Since then, Ryan has become one of the leading figures in the superhero genre, taking on the infamous role of Deadpool in not one but two feature-length films. A third Deadpool film is currently under production and is rumored to be one of the craziest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe we’ve ever seen.

In the past, Inside the Magic has reported on countless celebrities being spotted inside the various Disney theme parks all across the globe, ranging from athletes like Michael Jordan to pop-culture icons like the Kardashians.

Recently, Lively took some time off and visited Disneyland Paris, making a statement about relaxation as well as about motherhood. Lively is the mom of four children, and despite being busy visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort, she made sure that her motherly duties remained a top priority. Lively shared photos of her trip, standing in front of iconic parts of the resort like Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The photos that everyone is talking about show Lively multitasking, posing in front of Remy from Disney Pixar’s Ratatouille while wearing a hands-free pumping device.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Lively alluded to this activity in the caption of the photo, saying, “2023 Highlights: pumping at @disneylandparis 🥛 Cheers Remy.” The Hollywood couple welcomed their fourth child earlier this year, revealing the news in February. While there will always be controversy surrounding this topic, we’re glad to see people like Lively attempt to destigmatize the activity, reminding everyone it’s a natural and necessary part of life. The discussion surrounding breastfeeding at the Disney theme parks has grown sustainably in the last few years. Fans cheered for Lively attempting to normalize such a controversial activity.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is located in Chessy, France, and is by far one of the most beautiful theme parks in the entire world. Comprised of two separate theme parks, this European resort features all your Disney favorites as well as unique spins on classic Disney park attractions. In the summer of 2022, Disneyland Paris received one of its largest expansions yet: Avengers Campus. This destination is nearly identical to the version found at Disney California Adventure, allowing Marvel fans to immerse themselves in the world of all their favorite superheroes and supervillains. Guests visiting Disneyland Paris can choose between Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Guests seeking to enjoy a relaxing day shopping and eating can visit Disney Village, an area dedicated to entertainment and recreation.

Have you ever been to the Disneyland Paris Resort? What’s your favorite Disney theme park?