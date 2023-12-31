New Rides and Attractions Coming To Disney Parks in 2024

With 2023 now behind us, it’s time to look forward to the most exciting new attractions, expansions, and updates coming to various Disney Parks throughout the world.

While Disney’s 2023 filmography received much criticism and underperformed at the box office compared to previous years, the Walt Disney Company had an incredible year at the theme parks. From Disney California Adventure to Disneyland Paris, every Disney park received its biggest attendance boost since the pandemic. Plus, there were numerous new rides, attractions, and even lands opening up around the world, not to mention updates to rides, like adding the Hatbox Ghost to the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom.

With such an exciting 2023, it may look like Disney is taking a break for 2024. And while there may be fewer new attractions being built, some of these are the company’s most ambitious yet. So, without further ado, here’s every new Disney Park attraction in 2024.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – Disneyland, Walt Disney World Resort

Of all the new additions, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is the most well-known. Based on The Princess and the Frog (2009), Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is replacing the beloved Splash Mountain log flume, which is based on Song of the South (1949), arguably Disney’s most controversial film.

While the layout is expected to remain largely the same, the theme is being completely revamped, with new scenes featuring Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, and Louis the Alligator. And based on the concept art and brief sneak peek showing Walt Disney Imagineers working on the ride, it already seems to be a massive improvement.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in late 2024. In Disneyland, this will change the rides Land from Critter Country to New Orleans Square. No specific opening day has been given.

However, this won’t matter to a particularly vocal contingency that wants the original theme to remain. If they’re particularly adamant about only wanting to experience the ride with Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear, they can still ride an original version of Splash Mountain over at Tokyo Disneyland.

Fantasy Springs – Tokyo DisneySea

While this attraction may not have gotten the same media attention as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, this expansion should be receiving even more hype. Fantasy Springs will be a brand-new land at Tokyo Disneyland Resort, the third new expansion from the Walt Disney Company after Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland and World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Expected to open at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6, 2024, Fantasy Springs will include a new hotel as well as three sections based on three of Disney’s most popular animated films: Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953). Let’s take a closer look at all three of these sub-lands and the new hotel.

Frozen Kingdom

The most high-profile area coming to Fantasy Springs is easily Frozen Kingdom, bringing a bit of Arendelle to life at Tokyo DisneySea. Even though this isn’t the first Frozen-themed area to come to a Disney Park (that honor belongs to World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland), fans of the series are still excited about this new addition, particularly because of DisneySea’s impeccable theming.

In the concept art, people can already see the vibrant colors and snow-capped mountains, with Elsa’s ice palace glistening in the distance. Even then, an area is nothing without its attractions, and Frozen Kingdom has some interesting prospects.

The only ride will be Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, a water ride taking guests through the events of the first film, focusing specifically on the relationship between Elsa and Anna. In addition, there will be two restaurants: a counter service spot called the Royal Banquet of Arendelle and a quick snack stop called Oaken’s OK Foods.

While there is a bit of “we’ve seen this already” energy due to another Frozen-themed land existing and the public’s general overexposure to Frozen, Frozen Kingdom still appears to be a great addition to Tokyo DisneySea, especially when combined with the other two areas of Fantasy Springs.

Rapunzel’s Forest

Tangled walked so Frozen could run, so it’s surprising to see that its only representation inside the various theme parks is character meet-and-greets and some restrooms. Fortunately, that is all about to change with Rapunzel’s Forest.

As the name suggests, this area will be much more rustic, surrounded by trees and greenery as far as the eye can see. Still, there will be plenty of buildings to explore, including Rapunzel’s iconic tower. On top of this, the area will glow at night with lanterns similar to the ones seen in the film.

Rapunzel’s Forest will also have a water ride called Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival. It will focus on the love story between Rapunzel and Flynn Rider (AKA Eugene Fitzherbert). However, if you found yourself more attracted to the goons and minions in the tavern, then you’re in luck! The Snuggly Duckling will be recreated and serve as a great atmospheric dining experience.

Already, Frozen Kingdom and Rapunzel’s Forest show that Disney’s more recent animated classics can hang with old standards when it comes to creating exciting attractions and new lands. Still, the Imagineers tapped into one Walt Disney classic to bring Fantasy Springs home.

Peter Pan’s Neverland

While Frozen and Tangled come from a very similar era of Disney and share a similar tone, Fantasy Spring’s third and final section opts to reach back into Disney’s catalog and focus purely on adventure by sending guests to Peter Pan’s Neverland.

Peter Pan’s Neverland technically combines two areas into one. The first is a waterside area letting guests explore a pirate ship with the Lost Boys while Skull Rock sits in the bay and volcanoes smoke in the distance. The other is Pixie Hollow, home to Tinker Bell and the other fairies. This allows Peter Pan’s Neverland to further separate itself from Frozen Kingdom and Rapunzel’s Forest by having two rides.

The first ride, called Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, is a full 3D experience where guests will join Peter Pan and the Lost Boys to rescue John from Captain Hook. The second is Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies, where guests will help Tinker Bell deliver various packages to different seasonally-themed locations.

The final attraction is a counter service restaurant called Lookout Cookout where guests can sit and dine with the Lost Boys. The building will be made of various found objects and pieces of shipwreck to create a unique feel from everywhere else.

Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel

Now that all of the areas and attractions have been detailed, it’s time to talk about the final major addition coming with Fantasy Springs: the Fantasy Springs Hotel. Comprised of two buildings (the Fantasy Chateau and the Grand Chateau), the hotel will boast 475 rooms and an exclusive entrance into Disney TokyoSea.

The hotel will also have two restaurants: a buffet-style restaurant simply named the Fantasy Springs Restaurant and a counter-service restaurant named La Libellule. The hotel also contains the Grand Paradis Lounge and a shop called Fantasy Spring Gifts.

According to the Disney TokyoSea website, guests will not be able to make reservations for the hotel until February 8, 2024, allowing these lucky people to stay at the Fantasy Springs Hotel on June 5. On top of this, all of the restaurants and shops will only be available to guests until further notice.

Finally, guests staying at the Fantasy Springs Hotel will have access to a special ticket called the 1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic. This will grant guests staying at the hotel admission to Fantasy Springs as well as the rest of Disney TokyoSea. For adults, the ticket will cost between 22,900-25,900 Yen, or about $162-184, which is incredibly affordable for a brand-new Disney experience.

Updates To Current Disney Attractions

While those may be the only completely new experiences guaranteed by Walt Disney Imagineering, a few classic attractions will be getting some upgrades. Let’s take a closer look at those as well.

New Star Tours Scenarios – Disneyland, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris

Disney’s first attraction based on Star Wars, Star Tours already went through a major change in the 2010s with the upgrade to Star Tours – The Adventure Continues. Instead of always heading to Endor, the ride will have different scenarios throughout a rider’s journey. This means there are about 700 different individual ride experiences. And now, there will be even more.

Unfortunately, Disney hasn’t elaborated on what those new experiences will be. The only one we know for sure is that Ahsoka will be included as one of the heroes helping guests along their journey. This upgrade should be implemented by Spring 2024.

Country Bear Jamboree Revamped – Walt Disney World Resort

The Country Bear Jamboree is one of the oldest attractions at Disney Parks. Originally opening at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 1971, it has been featured at Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Park, although the latter was closed in 2001. Now, it seems that the Disney World original will also be replaced in 2024.

…with another version of the Country Bear Jamboree called the Country Bear Musical Jamboree. While the bears will remain the same, all of the original songs are being replaced with classic Disney songs interpreted in different country music genres. As was the case with changing Splash Mountain, many fans are very upset about this, although the change seems much less drastic than Splash Mountain’s.

Disneyland Paris Hotel – Disneyland Paris

Throughout this past year, the Disneyland Paris Hotel has been heavily refurbished and will be ready to open in January 2024. While it will keep its Parisian exterior, its main theme will move away from only French stories and instead focus on a royal experience.

This may seem strange to some, but combining all of these elements actually gives the hotel more appeal to a wider audience. Also, it features elements from one of Disney’s most underappreciated films, The Sword and the Stone (1963). Seriously, when was the last time you saw that movie represented in a Disney Theme Park?

Which new attraction are you most excited about? Was there anything we missed? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!